Colts Make Disappointing CJ Allen Decision

The Indianapolis Colts appeared to take a big step in improving their linebacker group when they drafted CJ Allen in the spring.

Somehow, though, Allen has been unable to break through for the Colts.

He won’t even have a chance on Sunday in Week 7 against the undefeated Minnesota Vikings, though. Allen isn’t even going to be playing.

Colts Make CJ Allen Decision

The Colts (2-4) ruled out Allen due to injury on Sunday, meaning they won’t be able to have him on the field against Minnesota (5-0).

He was officially out because of an ankle problem.

Rookie linebacker CJ Allen (ankle) is OUT. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) October 25, 2026

Allen had previously been questionable before being ruled out with 90 minutes until kickoff on Sunday.

CJ Allen’s Rookie Season

Allen began his NFL journey as a second-round pick by the Colts in the 2026 NFL Draft.

He was selected at No. 53 overall out of Georgia. Allen was an All-American for the Bulldogs. In his final college season, he made 88 tackles, including 8.0 for a loss and 3.5 sacks. He also had two forced fumbles.

That hasn’t yet translated into the NFL for Allen, who is playing this entire rookie season at 21 years old.

Allen didn’t play a single snap in Week 1, which is when it became clear that this might not be as simple as Allen coming in and taking a starting linebacker role.

He got onto the field for the first time in Week 2’s overtime loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Allen played six snaps that week and made just one assisted tackles.

In Week 3, Allen got five defensive snaps but didn’t record a stat.

Allen didn’t play in Week 4 before getting his most playing time of the season in Week 5. He got 24 snaps that week and made three tackles — one solo and two assisted.

Then in Week 6, Allen got 13 defensive snaps. He made one solo tackle.

The Colts have often had just two true linebackers on the field this season, and they’ve most often been Jaylon Carlies and Akeem Davis-Gaither.

There’s obviously a ton of time for Allen to improve and make an impact at the NFL level. Linebacker is one of those spots where sometimes a single injury can create an opportunity to be seized.

Allen, though, is the one who is hurt right now. The Colts aren’t getting the impact out of him they would’ve hoped, and they’ll have to try and hand the Vikings their first loss without Allen.