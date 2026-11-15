Colts Make QB Decision After Daniel Jones’ 108-Yard Game

Daniel Jones isn’t making it easy on the Indianapolis Colts.

After what was surely a weird week for him — one in which he was involved in trade rumors but ended up staying put through the deadline — Jones led the Colts to a 24-22 win over the Miami Dolphins. Although to use the word “led” doesn’t really describe what Jones did.

It was another bumpy day at the office for Jones. He hasn’t been anything close to the player he was in his 2025 opening tenure for the Colts.

This season, Jones has been bad enough that all the Colts can do now is rebuild. Despite that, Jones continues to start.

On Sunday against Miami, the Colts won, but Jones had a rough day, and that could force a quarterback decision.

Daniel Jones Stats

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts fumbles the ball during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Statistically, Jones might’ve had his worst game of the season on Sunday.

He was just 11-for-22 (50%) for 108 yards, an average of 4.9 yards per pass attempt.

Jones did throw a 7-yard touchdown to Laquon Treadwell.

But he also threw two interceptions and took a sack.

His QBR, an ESPN rating on a scale from 0-to-100, was a ghastly 1.7.

Jones also ran five times for nine yards and had a fumble, although he recovered it.

Colts Make QB Decision

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates a touchdown with Laquon Treadwell #13 of the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

So will the Colts finally bench Jones for Anthony Richardson or Riley Leonard?

Nope.

Ahead of a short week with the Houston Texans awaiting on Thursday Night Football, the Colts are keeping Jones in the starting role.

After Shane Steichen confirmed that to reporters on Sunday evening, the head coach was asked how he makes that decision.

“I always go back and look at the film and make sure, on this play, was it his fault or someone else’s fault? Obviously, the biggest thing is taking care of the football moving forward,” Steichen told reporters.

That sure sounds like Steichen feels that some of the other Colts have been letting Jones down this season.

There’s also the reality that Richardson will be a free agent at the end of the year and Leonard almost certainly isn’t a long-term starter. The Colts don’t have much to gain by making a switch.

The best way for them to evaluate their entire offensive personnel going forward is probably to stick with Jones and hope to get the offense clicking a little bit.

It won’t make all Indy fans happy, though. Jones’ play has definitely made a case for him to be benched.