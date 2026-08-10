Colts Named “Best Landing Spot” for 34-Touchdown Dual-Threat Weapon

Jonathan Taylor has been one of the major positives for the Indianapolis Colts since the franchise drafted him in 2020.

The running back has recorded 9,067 total yards and 76 total touchdowns in the NFL and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Taylor ran for 1,585 yards in the 2025 season, with Daniel Jones, despite his leg injuries, rushing for 164 yards, the second-most on the squad.

Needing some depth in the backfield to give Taylor a breather every few downs, one NFL analyst names the Colts as a landing spot for a former first-round selection.

Colts Named Landing Spot for Former 24th Overall Pick

The Indianapolis Colts made some additions to the backfield, but none appear to be the full-fledged backup to Jonathan Taylor just yet.

Needing some experience in the room, one NFL analyst encourages Indy to sign a former first-round selection.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report calls Indianapolis the “best” landing spot for running back Najee Harris.

“The Indianapolis Colts signed star running back Jonathan Taylor to a two-year, $44 million extension. He’ll continue to handle the lion’s share of touches out of the backfield.” Moton wrote. “Still, the coaching staff believes Taylor could do more with fewer carries.”

“Indianapolis can bring in a ball-carrier suited for short-yardage duties…. At 6’1″, 242 pounds, Najee Harris has the size, and he would also provide quality experience to the Colts’ running back room behind Taylor… If Harris has fully recovered from a torn Achilles tendon, he could be a solid complement to Taylor in the run game.”

In his limited action before suffering a season-ending injury in three games, Harris logged 61 yards on 15 carries with the LA Chargers. Before the 2025 season, Harris recorded four consecutive seasons with 1,000 rushing yards and at least six rushing touchdowns with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After signing his contract extension, Jonathan Taylor said that it was his job to “care of his body.” And if the Colts were to add an experienced RB to the roster, it would be doing Taylor a massive service to prevent him from being injured.

Najee Harris has the experience and abilities to be the backup Indianapolis wants, and could come at a cheap price.

Shane Steichen on Jonathan Taylor

Under head coach Shane Steichen, Jonathan Taylor has earned two Pro Bowl nods and was the rushing leader in the 2025 season.

“He’s a hell of a player,” Steichen said, via ESPN. “It’s hard to take him off the field when he’s running so good.”

While this is praise from his HC, it also does a disservice to the running back. If JT performs well and isn’t taken off the field, it would do more damage to his body with the increased snap count.

Adding Najee Harris would be a bargain deal for the Colts. Before suffering his season-ending injury last season, the running back played 50% or more of the offensive snaps in his first four seasons in the league.

Still a free agent with plenty of time before Week 1, Najee Harris could be a smart addition for Indianapolis.