Colts Dealt Concerning News as Coach Suffers Injury in Preseason Opener

The Indianapolis Colts opened their 2026 preseason against the New England Patriots on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium. The game featured several notable developments as both teams evaluated players ahead of the regular season.

Anthony Richardson started at quarterback for Indianapolis, while several other Colts starters, including Daniel Jones, remained on the sideline. The Patriots also rested most of their starters, including quarterback Drake Maye, as both teams used the opener to assess their rosters.

The game ultimately finished 13-13 after Indianapolis tied the score late with a 61-yard field goal. The Colts also dealt with several roster and special teams developments that could remain relevant as preseason preparations continue.

Brian Mason Suffers Knee Injury on Final Play

Colts special teams coordinator Brian Mason suffered a knee injury during the final play of Thursday night’s game, with head coach Shane Steichen confirming that Mason was being evaluated afterward.

Mason was standing near the sideline as quarterback Riley Leonard attempted a Hail Mary on the final play. A Colts player and a Patriots player were involved in a blocking exchange that moved toward the sideline, where Mason was caught in the collision.

“He got rolled up right on the sideline that last play,” Steichen said afterward. “So we’ll see. He’s getting evaluated for his knee right now.”

Mason appeared to be in significant pain after the contact and remained on the field while Indianapolis medical personnel attended to him. He was later taken to the locker room for further evaluation.

James Boyd of “The Athletic” reported that Mason traveled back to Indianapolis with the Colts on Thursday night. The team hoped to learn more about the injury on Friday and in the days that followed.

The Colts have not provided a diagnosis, imaging results, or recovery timeline. That leaves the status of Mason’s knee as a serious situation for Indianapolis while the team continues through the preseason.

Mason is entering his fourth season as the Colts’ special teams coordinator. He previously held the same position at Cincinnati and Notre Dame, including Notre Dame’s 2022 season.

His role is particularly relevant as Indianapolis evaluates its special teams personnel. The Colts ranked second in the NFL in kickoff return average in 2025 at 28.8 yards and allowed the league’s lowest opponent punt return average at 6.3 yards.

Anthony Richardson Shows Progress in Return

The Colts also received an important evaluation from Anthony Richardson, who returned to game action after appearing in only two games last season.

Richardson started with Daniel Jones among the Colts players who did not play. The former No. 4 overall pick finished 11 of 14 passing for 145 yards, while also rushing for a 1-yard touchdown.

He did have two turnovers. Richardson lost a fumble and threw an interception after a pass was tipped by receiver Coleman Owen and picked off by Kindle Vildor.

“Getting back in my groove, it was a little rocky start for me in the beginning, but the guys on the sideline were just telling me to take the next play and just go next play after that,” Richardson said.

“And we found a way to move the ball and eventually put some points up. … That’s all I was thinking about today — just execute.”

Indianapolis trailed for much of the game before Spencer Shrader connected on a 61-yard field goal with 1:16 remaining to tie the score.

The Patriots had a chance to win late, but Anthony Borregales missed a 49-yard field goal with 13 seconds remaining. NFL preseason games do not use overtime, so teams settle for a 13-13 draw.