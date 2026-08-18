Colts Get Major Daniel Jones Update Ahead of Season Opener

The Indianapolis Colts are entering the final stages of preparation for the 2026 NFL season with their quarterback situation under close attention. Indianapolis showed promise during the 2025 campaign before injuries, and a late-season collapse changed the direction of the team.

Daniel Jones remains central to the Colts’ plans after the team signed him to a new two-year, $88 million contract. In 13 games last season, Jones completed 261 of 384 passes for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions, while adding 164 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns.

Jones’ availability will be especially important after his 2025 season ended with an Achilles injury. With training camp underway and the regular season approaching, Indianapolis has continued to build around its starting quarterback while also evaluating the players behind him.

Daniel Jones Provides Encouraging Update on Achilles Recovery

Jones discussed his recovery during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show”, where host Pat McAfee asked whether he had experienced any physical or mental limitations since returning from the Achilles injury.

Jones said he feels good and has not experienced restrictions in his movement.

“I feel good. I think every week I feel a little bit better building up the reps and just kind of the load on it,” Jones said. “So I’m feeling good, no limitations, and feeling like I’m getting around pretty well.”

Jones also acknowledged that his recovery is not completely finished. He said there is still some conditioning and workload to build as training camp continues.

“I’d say maybe there’s a little bit of progress still to be made,” Jones said. “I think just kind of like the overall conditioning of it and building up your kind of workload on it.”

The quarterback added that he feels quick and comfortable moving inside and outside the pocket.

“I feel quick. I feel like I can get out of the pocket. I can move around in the pocket well and all that stuff,” Jones said.

Daniel Jones suffered an Achilles injury during Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars after already dealing with a hairline fracture in his opposite leg.

His rehabilitation has allowed him to gradually increase his activity. Jones has been cleared for full training-camp participation, including 11-on-11 work.

Colts coach Shane Steichen has also praised Jones’ approach to rehabilitation. The quarterback’s current progress leaves Indianapolis focused on building his conditioning and preparing him for the regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Indianapolis Colts Face Intriguing QB Decision Behind Daniel Jones

Jones’ recovery is progressing toward the Colts’ desired timeline, but his return is only one part of an increasingly interesting quarterback picture in Indianapolis.

Athletic’s James Boyd and Ed Dodds reported that, behind Jones, Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard are competing for roles in the quarterback room. The Colts have indicated that they currently intend to keep three quarterbacks.

Richardson also gave Indianapolis plenty to evaluate during the preseason opener against the New England Patriots. He completed 11 of 14 passes for 145 yards and one interception while adding 53 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries.

Richardson’s future became uncertain after he requested a trade earlier in the offseason. However, Indianapolis has maintained that it will not simply give him away without meaningful value in return.

Leonard, meanwhile, remains another developmental option behind Jones. He struggled in the preseason opener, completing 10 of 21 passes for 89 yards and an interception.

That leaves the Colts with three quarterbacks serving different purposes. Jones is the established starter, Richardson remains a high-upside option, and Leonard is developing as a young player.

For now, getting Jones ready for the regular-season opener remains Indianapolis’ priority. His latest recovery update provides a positive indication of his progress, while the competition behind him gives the Colts another important decision to monitor before the season begins.