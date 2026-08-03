Colts Get Bad News on $114 Million Receiver Ahead of Season

The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2026 offseason expecting wide receiver Alec Pierce to take on an even bigger role after committing significant money to keep one of their top offensive playmakers. Instead, the team is dealing with an early setback as Pierce works through an injury during training camp, creating uncertainty for a receiving corps already facing questions ahead of the regular season.

The timing is notable for Indianapolis. Following Michael Pittman Jr.’s departure, the Colts are counting on Pierce and Josh Downs to lead the passing game. Early training camp performances have also highlighted the need for additional production from the rest of the wide receiver group.

Free agent addition Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has emerged as a reliable option over the latter part of camp, giving the offense another potential contributor while Pierce continues to recover.

Alec Pierce Injury Leaves Indianapolis Colts Relying on Receiving Depth

Pierce has steadily developed into one of the Colts’ most productive deep threats.

After catching 41 passes for 593 yards and two touchdowns as a rookie in 2022, he followed with 32 receptions for 514 yards and two scores in 2023. His breakout came in 2024, when he totaled 37 catches for 824 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging an impressive 22.3 yards per reception.

He built on that momentum in 2025 by recording career highs with 47 receptions, 1,003 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Through four NFL seasons, Pierce has accumulated 157 receptions, 2,934 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns while averaging 18.7 yards per catch.

Those numbers explain why Indianapolis is relying heavily on him as it enters the new season.

With Pierce unavailable because of injury, attention has shifted to the rest of the receiving corps. According to the training camp observations, the first two days did little to ease concerns about the unit’s overall depth.

However, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has gradually become one of the more encouraging developments in camp. While he is not expected to replace Pittman Jr.’s role as the offense’s primary target, he has shown signs of becoming a dependable, physical receiver capable of handling important snaps if needed.

For a Colts offense looking to establish consistency, having multiple reliable pass catchers beyond Pierce and Downs remains an important objective before Week 1.

DeForest Buckner Continues Steady Recovery During Indianapolis Colts Training Camp

While the offense manages Pierce’s absence, the Colts received encouraging news on the defensive side.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner said his neck has “responded well” after returning to limited team work during training camp. The veteran participated in a handful of 11-on-11 snaps last week, marking his first full-team action since December 22, 2025, following neck surgery.

“I’m just feeling everything out, everything for the first time with live reps,” Buckner said.

Buckner acknowledged experiencing “a little” muscle soreness but said it was expected as he works his way back. With the Colts beginning padded practices this week, he participated only in individual drills on Monday while continuing a gradual ramp-up toward the regular season.

“Just gradually increasing my reps throughout training camp, just bridging that gap,” Buckner said. “It’s our first time in pads today, I only did (individual) today and hoping to get some reps (Tuesday).”

Head coach Shane Steichen emphasized Buckner’s importance to Indianapolis’ defense as the team carefully manages his workload.

“He means everything to this defense,” Steichen said. “He’s been a pillar here for so long, 10-year-plus vet. He leads the right way, works the right way. Just to see him out there and get some reps is huge, and obviously that’s an ongoing conversation that he’ll have with myself and the trainers, and just make sure his body’s right and whatever he needs to get from a team standpoint, he’ll get throughout training camp.”

As the Colts continue preparing for the 2026 season, Pierce’s injury remains one of the offense’s biggest concerns, while Buckner’s measured progress is a positive development for a defense that expects one of its veteran leaders to be ready for Week 1.