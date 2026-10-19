Colts Reveal Bad Sauce Gardner News After Firing GM Chris Ballard

The Indianapolis Colts are coming off a loss to the Tennessee Titans for Week 6. The fallout of that has just begun, with Chris Ballard being relieved of his duties earlier on Monday, October 19th, 2026. However, the Colts are also giving folks an update on Sauce Gardner ahead of their Week 7 matchup versus the Minnesota Vikings.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport offered an update on Gardner, who was recently injured.

“More #Colts news: Pro Bowl CB Sauce Gardner, who was unable to finish Sunday’s loss to the #Titans, has a mild calf strain that makes him week-to-week, sources say after the MRI. Gardner is expected to miss some time, but not an extended period,” Rapoport reports.

Colts Recently Fired Chris Ballard

Earlier today, the Colts let go of their GM.

This is the statement the Colts provided during their announcement:

“I am grateful to Chris for his years of service to the Colts and for everything he poured into this organization. He cared deeply about our team and our community, and we wish Chris and his family all the best,” owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon began her statement. “As I said at the start of the season, the sense of urgency has never been higher. Our standard is to compete for championships, and I believe a change in leadership is necessary to meet that standard.”

“Making this change during the season was a deliberate decision. Waiting would only delay the important work that needs to begin now. We will conduct a thorough search for our next general manager and take the time necessary to identify the right leader for the future of this organization.”

“I also want to be clear: this decision does not change our goals for the season. We have a lot of football in front of us, and I expect us to compete, improve, and win football games.”

The Colts are 2-4 heading into Week 7.

Looking at Sauce Gardner

Gardner exited Sunday’s game against the Titans in the third quarter.

He suffered a mild left calf strain. Luckily, this injury is not considered season-ending.

The team acquired Gardner at last year’s NFL trade deadline. The cornerback has recorded 13 tackles in six games this year, after collecting 13 tackles in four games with the Colts last year after the deadline.

Obviously, if the Colts can get Gardner back sooner they can remain competitive. But, his health will be the first priority.

With new uncertainty in front of the Colts, due to their GM change, expect them to be aggressive in the weeks leading up to this year’s trade deadline.