Colts Get Major Boost as $114 Million Receiver Returns From Injury

The Indianapolis Colts received a significant boost Thursday as wide receiver Alec Pierce returned to practice after missing more than eight months following offseason ankle surgery.

Pierce was activated from the physically unable to perform list and took part in a limited practice. The Colts are now working toward having their $114 million receiver ready for the season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

Shane Steichen Welcomes Alec Pierce Back to Colts

Colts head coach Shane Steichen highlighted the impact Pierce’s return had on the team after the wide receiver took the field for the first time since his injury.

“Anytime you have a star player come back off an injury and be out there with the guys,” Steichen said, “it brings a lot of juice to the football team.”

Pierce signed a four-year, $114 million contract extension in March after producing the best season of his NFL career in 2025.

He recorded 47 receptions for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns. He also led the NFL in yards per reception for the second consecutive season, averaging 21.3 yards per catch.

The ankle issue that affected Pierce last season eventually required surgery. Before choosing that route, Pierce said he and his doctors tried a platelet-rich plasma injection and an extended rehabilitation program.

“I’m definitely of the mindset of trying to avoid the knife as much as possible,” Pierce said.

He explained that the initial treatment did not resolve the problem after six to eight weeks.

“We scanned to see if the issue had been solved, and it hadn’t been solved,” Pierce said.

The delayed procedure kept Pierce out for the entire training camp. His return on Thursday marked an important step toward getting back into the Colts’ offense.

Pierce was limited to individual drills during the session. He said he hopes to participate in full-team work next week.

“First time being back out here wearing a helmet, playing with the other NFL players,” Pierce said. “You’ve got to knock a little bit of rust off.”

Alec Pierce Targets Week 1 Return With Daniel Jones

Pierce made it clear that Week 1 remains his goal as he works his way back into football activities.

“Yeah, Week 1 is the goal,” Pierce said.

The receiver also emphasized that returning to practice is different from working with trainers during rehabilitation. He said getting timing with quarterback Daniel Jones and the rest of the Colts’ quarterbacks will be part of the process.

“It’s just a little different once you get back out here, get timing from Daniel [Jones] and these other NFL arms,” Pierce said.

Pierce’s extended absence also presented a mental challenge. He said sitting through meetings, walkthroughs, and practices without being able to participate became monotonous.

“You want to be out there helping the team, making plays with the team, working with your brothers,” Pierce said.

The Colts still have two weeks to ramp Pierce up before the opener. Steichen said the team will take a measured approach with the veteran receiver.

“We have two weeks to get him ramped up,” Steichen said. “He’s a veteran. He’s a pro. I know he’s going to handle it the right way. We’ll be smart as we ramp him up and get him ready for Week 1.”

Pierce will return to an Indianapolis offense featuring Jones at quarterback, Jonathan Taylor at running back, Josh Downs and newly signed Keenan Allen at receiver, and Tyler Warren at tight end.

Jones is also returning from an Achilles tear sustained in December.

With Pierce now back on the field, the Colts have two weeks to determine how much work he can handle before facing the Ravens.