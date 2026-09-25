Colts Receive Encouraging News on Texans Star Ahead of Sunday

The Houston Texans enter Week 3 searching for their first win of the 2026 season. They will travel to face the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South matchup between two teams still looking for their first victory.

Houston struggled badly in its most recent game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Texans managed only six points in a 20-6 loss, while C.J. Stroud and the offense struggled to turn possessions into touchdowns.

The Texans now face another challenge against Indianapolis. Their preparations have focused on improving the offense while navigating uncertainty surrounding one of their most important playmakers.

Nico Collins Status in Doubt Against Colts

Nico Collins is in serious doubt for Sunday’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts because of a hamstring injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport described Collins’ status as “very much in doubt” after the wide receiver missed practice throughout the week.

Collins suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain during practice last week. He then missed Houston’s loss to Cincinnati and has not returned to practice since the injury.

“CBS Sports” also reported that Collins is trending toward missing a second straight game. The Texans’ final injury report on Friday will provide the official indication of his status for Sunday.

Collins’ absence would leave Houston without its top wide receiver for another game. The Texans would instead rely more heavily on Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel and Jared Wayne at the position.

The timing is significant for Houston after the offense produced only six points against Cincinnati. Collins is one of the team’s key downfield threats, and his absence would force the Texans to adjust their offensive approach again.

Houston entered the week hoping Collins could return after missing the Bengals game. However, his continued absence from practice has left his availability uncertain heading into Sunday.

Texans May Rely More on Dalton Schultz

Without Collins, Dalton Schultz emerged as C.J. Stroud’s primary receiving option against Cincinnati. The tight end caught 12 passes for 140 yards, accounting for a large portion of Houston’s passing production.

The Texans could again involve Schultz heavily if Collins cannot play. Houston also has the option of increasing the role of its other tight ends while adjusting its offensive personnel.

SI suggested the Texans could use more 12- and 13-personnel formations against Indianapolis. That approach would allow Houston to field more tight ends while reducing its reliance on wide receivers.

The Texans may also need more from their running game. David Montgomery and Woody Marks combined with limited efficiency against Cincinnati, with Houston’s running backs averaging only 1.5 yards per carry in the game.

A stronger ground attack could help create easier situations for Stroud and reduce some of the pressure on the passing game. Indianapolis had allowed 31st-ranked rushing yardage and 29th-ranked rushing touchdowns entering Week 3.

Houston and Indianapolis both enter Sunday at 0-2. The Colts are also carrying a nine-game losing streak dating back to last season.

The Texans will therefore need to find answers on offense, whether Collins returns or remains sidelined. The final injury report will determine whether Houston has its leading receiver available when the AFC South rivals meet Sunday.