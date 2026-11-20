Carlie Irsay-Gordon isn’t afraid to stand out.

The Indianapolis Colts owner is pretty much always on the sideline when her team is playing — and she often has a headset and a play sheet.

It’s not something other NFL owners do generally, but it’s something Irsay-Gordon has been doing since before she was the owner.

And it usually catches attention when the Colts play in primetime, like they are on Thursday Night Football against the Houston Texans in Week 11.

Here’s what you need to know.

Who is the Colts’ Owner?

The Colts’ principal owner is Carlie Irsay-Gordon.

She and her two sisters took control of the Colts when their father, the owner Jim Irsay, died.

Carlie runs the operation, and she takes that seriously.

Why Colts Owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon is on Sideline

Irsay-Gordon decided she’d take an informed approach to ownership of the Colts. She’s not trying to influence in-game decisions, but she does want to know what’s happening in the franchise that she owns.

None of this is an accident. Irsay-Gordon thinks everything through and has a reason for everything, including this.

“I think one of the things that I learned in going through, even as back as when we hired Chuck Pagano (in 2012), is that sort of accelerated my, ‘I need to learn more about this,’” Irsay-Gordon told the Colts’ official website in June of 2025. “‘I need to be able to say, is this person full of BS? Do they even know what they’re talking about? And I think one of the things that being on the headset has really helped me learn is to the question earlier, it’s such a complex organism of football team and how it operates.”

Irsay-Gordon sometimes has a play sheet down there, too. If she’s going to be able to hear the headset, she wants to be able to connect the dots. It’s the only way to get the full picture of the human beings that she’s trying to understand.

“You could say, ‘Oh, that person ran that route wrong,’” Irsay-Gordon said in that aforementioned story on the Colts’ website. “When you learn to find, ‘Oh, someone tagged the wrong wide receiver, and it wasn’t really the player’s fault – it was the person that called it.’ I think that’s been very valuable, because it also helps us be able to know where do we need to make tweaks, what resources do we need, what do we need to fix. So much of it comes down to just how we operate and how things work and the headsets – I would suggest it for anyone else that has to pay coaches and GMs millions and millions of dollars. It helps you make a less expensive mistake potentially.”

It’s unconventional, but it’s the approach Irsay-Gordon has decided to take.