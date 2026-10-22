Colts Predicted To Trade With 49ers, Rams After Firing GM

The Indianapolis Colts could be quite busy before the 2026 NFL trade deadline in early November.

If they are, though, it won’t be with GM Chris Ballard calling the shots. He was fired earlier this week, adding an interesting variable to the equation.

A lot could also be decided based on how well the Colts play in the next few weeks, but it’s certainly shaping up to be a potential sell-off at the deadline as Indianapolis tries to regroup for the future.

The big question being floated is whether Jonathan Taylor will get traded, but that’s a tough one to answer and would certainly be bold.

There are plenty of simpler moves the Colts can make, and ESPN’s Bill Barnwell named two of them in a new article on Thursday — one with the San Francisco 49ers, and another with the Los Angeles Rams.

Colts-49ers Predicted Trade

Barnwell’s first prediction for the Colts is that they’ll trade defensive tackle Grover Stewart and a seventh-round pick to acquire a sixth-round pick from the 49ers.

Stewart is on an expiring contract, which would make this deal a logical one.

“Adding Stewart to the defensive line rotation would go a long way in helping the 49ers plug up those run game woes,” Barnwell writes. “The 33-year-old is a useful player and in the final year of his deal, but his contract is also expensive; he’s owed $8.2 million in cash over the remainder of the season. The 49ers don’t have cap concerns after restructuring some of their more significant deals, but that’s a big cash outlay. They could encourage the Colts to absorb more of the money by offering a better draft pick, but with the 49ers still undefeated and fielding one of the oldest cores in football, I’d push ownership to spend now to try to build a team that can win a title. Stewart isn’t the most exciting addition, but he’s the sort of player the Niners need.”

Barnwell does note that the 49ers’ fanbase might prefer they go after DeForest Buckner, but it would certainly be cheaper to acquire Stewart, and it would still improve an area of need.

For the Colts, they’d simply improve draft capital slightly rather than lose Stewart for nothing in free agency.

Colts’ Spencer Shrader Trade Prediction

Barnwell’s trade prediction for the Colts and Rams is that Indy sends kicker Spencer Shrader to the Rams for a fifth-round pick.

Shrader has been really good for the Colts, but the Rams need a kicker.

“In a crowded NFC West race, the Rams might look to throw draft capital at their kicking woes,” Barnwell writes. “Sean McVay is already on his third kicker of the season after cutting Harrison Mevis and losing Blake Grupe to injured reserve. The Rams just signed veteran Brandon McManus as a stopgap, but McManus missed three kicks in Green Bay’s wild-card-round loss to Chicago last season. Does McVay really want to go down that route? One solution would be trying to find a long-term option. Shrader bounced around the league early in his career, but he has found a home in Indianapolis. Over his career, the 27-year-old has gone 36-of-37 on field goals and 35-for-36 on extra points, including 6-for-6 on field goals over 50-plus yards this season.”

The question becomes whether the Colts want to trade away a reliable kicker.

“He is a useful player for the Colts, but he’s also not an essential piece for a team that’s rebuilding,” Barnwell writes. “And having dealt two first-round picks to the Jets for Sauce Gardner, Indy could use all the draft capital it can get.”

This would force the Colts to seek out a new kicker, but it could be worth it in the long run.