Colts QB Depth Chart: Anthony Richardson Role Decided Vs. Daniel Jones, Riley Leonard

The Indianapolis Colts have made their decision on Anthony Richardson to begin the 2026 NFL season.

Prior to Thursday, their depth chart was still in flux. It wasn’t clear which spot Richardson would get behind starter Daniel Jones, with second-year QB Riley Leonard also in the picture.

But on Thursday, when speaking with reporters, head coach Shane Steichen revealed what Richardson’s role will be when Week 1 arrives.

Colts QB Depth Chart

Jones is going to start, as expected, but the surprise comes with Richardson. He’ll be the QB2, not Leonard:

Daniel Jones Anthony Richardson Riley Leonard

Colts HC Shane Steichen announces that Anthony Richardson Sr. will be their No. 2 QB behind Daniel Jones to start the season. — Stephen Holder (@HolderStephen) September 3, 2026

It’s a notable job win for Richardson, who was far from a sure thing to hold down that spot.

It does make at least some sense that the former No. 4 overall pick held off the 2025 sixth-round pick to back up Jones, but nothing was a given for Richardson.

Why This Adds Up

This actually adds up quite obviously with the recent news that was already coming out of Colts camp.

GM Chris Ballard said earlier this week that Richardson will be a “Colt this year,” essentially pushing back on the trade rumors that have swirled around the young QB all offseason.

Ballard wouldn’t go so far as to say he was ruling out a Richardson trade, but when you think about it, the signals make sense.

If the Colts felt like Richardson was their out-of-the-picture QB3, it’d be easier to envision trading him.

But since the Colts, a playoff hopeful, view Richardson as their best backup to Jones, it’s logical that they wouldn’t really want to trade him.

Yes, Richardson is entering the last year of his contract, and yes, he’s mostly been a bust.

Still, if the best the Colts could do in a trade for him is a late-round draft pick in return, then maybe keeping him is the best thing for Indianapolis’ chances this season. Jones is coming off a torn Achilles, so he’s no certain success despite his quality play last year. There’s always a chance he has a setback or struggles.

The Colts have decided that if Jones can’t be his best self, Richardson would be the next man up. It gives just a glimmer of hope to Richardson’s NFL future, which has often struggled to look very bright.

Colts First Game

The Colts open the season at home on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens will have the superior quarterback in that matchup no matter how you slice it. They’re led by two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, although Baltimore does have a new coach this season for the first time in more than a decade, with Jesse Minter now in charge.

The Colts will have a chance to take advantage of a team under new leadership, and that’ll be Jones’ job to lead the way. Richardson will have to stay ready, just in case.