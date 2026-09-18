Colts’ RB Questionable for Week 2 vs. Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts have a big game coming up on Sunday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 of the 2026 NFL season.

It’s the kind of game where you want as much of the roster healthy as possible. An 0-1 start could only be made worse by injuries before taking on Patrick Mahomes.

The good news is the Colts are mostly healthy following Friday’s final injury report.

Only one player is listed as out: That’s depth wide receiver Ashton Dulin, who didn’t practice the entire week due to an ankle injury.

There’s also just one questionable listing, at the running back position.

Colts Name RB Questionable for Week 2

The Colts have declared running back DJ Giddens officially questionable for Week 2 against the Chiefs.

It was an odd week of practice for Giddens, who is listed with a knee injury.

He wasn’t even listed on the injury report on Wednesday, but then he popped up on Thursday as a did not participate — suggesting maybe tweaking something late in Wednesday’s practice or in warmups for Thursday’s practice.

But then on Friday, Giddens was a full participant in practice. That would suggest the injury was a blip on the radar.

Because he had the DNP on Thursday, though, he goes onto the report as questionable.

Giddens is a 23-year old running back who the Colts took in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft out of Kansas State.

He played in nine games as a rookie, getting 26 carries for 96 yards (3.7 yards per carry).

Giddens didn’t get onto the field for the Colts in Week 1.

Colts RB Depth Chart

Giddens is the third-string running back for the Colts at the moment.

Jonathan Taylor remains the workhorse No. 1 RB.

The seventh-round rookie Seth McGowan out of Kentucky is the RB2.

If Giddens had to be out, the Colts do have two running backs on the practice squad that would be candidates to get called up: Anderson Castle and Davon Booth.

In Week 1, Taylor was the only Colts’ RB who got a carry. He ran the ball 19 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns.

He was also the only Colts’ RB to catch a pass, bringing in 3-of-4 targets for 23 yards.

McGowan’s impact came in the kick return game, and he’ll be expected to have that role again in Week 2 against the Kansas City in a game that field position will be crucial.

It’s not clear whether Giddens would’ve seen the field regardless of this ailment, but now it’s a little more in question — although if anything, his full practice on Friday means his arrow is pointing in the right direction.