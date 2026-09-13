Colts Receive Encouraging News on Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce

The Indianapolis Colts begin their season against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium, with attention on how the offense performs against a strong opponent. Indianapolis has spent the offseason preparing its attack around a familiar group of veteran players.

The matchup also comes with added importance for the Colts as they look to establish consistency early in the season. With the team having worked through training camp and preseason preparations, the latest availability news provides a clearer picture of the offense heading into Week 1.

Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce Set for Colts Return

Daniel Jones is set to return to NFL action for the first time since tearing his Achilles nine months ago, giving the Indianapolis Colts their starting quarterback for Sunday’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

Jones was cleared in June and completed a full training camp during his recovery. He also took 460 more first-team snaps in camp this year than he did in 2025, helping him build further chemistry with the Colts offense.

Offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter praised Jones’ approach throughout his recovery.

“For all of us in this building to see a great example of returning from adversity, of fighting through problems, issues, injuries and continuing to put the work in with the end goal in sight to be able to go back out there and play football again,” Cooter said.

Jones’ mobility remains an important part of his game, although Mike Garafolo indicated that the Colts may limit his designed rushing attempts early in the season as he continues to return from the Achilles injury.

Alec Pierce is also expected to return after undergoing ankle surgery in March. Head coach Shane Steichen said Pierce was feeling good after taking practice reps.

However, Garafolo said Pierce is not expected to receive a full workload, with one estimate putting him at around 20-30 snaps.

That would still give Jones an important deep threat. Pierce is coming off a 2025 season in which he recorded 47 catches for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns, and he signed a four-year, $114 million extension this offseason.

The Colts have both players available, but their workloads will be managed differently as they return from significant injuries.

Daniel Jones Faces Major Test in His Colts Return

For Jones, Sunday represents the next step in a nine-month recovery from an Achilles injury. His return follows months of rehabilitation, during which he was cleared in June and eventually completed a full training camp.

The Colts coaching staff has viewed his recovery as an example for the rest of the team. Cooter said Jones has been “great to work with” and praised the quarterback’s work through adversity.

Jones also enters the season with greater certainty around his role. Last year, he competed with Anthony Richardson Sr. for the starting position, but this year’s preparation has centered on him as the Colts’ quarterback.

That clarity has mattered to his teammates.

“Being able to build chemistry with the QB and just knowing who’s going to be out there Sunday and not have a question of who I need to get more reps with or not as many reps with,” wide receiver Josh Downs said. “You know exactly who you’re going to have out there on Sunday.”

Jones’ ability to move outside the pocket could also be useful against Baltimore, although Indianapolis may initially be cautious about asking him to make too many designed runs.

After nine months away from competitive football, the Ravens matchup will provide Jones with his first opportunity to see how his body and game respond in a regular-season environment.