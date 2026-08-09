Colts Receiver Room Takes Hit as Josh Downs Joins Alec Pierce on Sideline

The Indianapolis Colts are continuing through training camp as they prepare for the 2026 NFL season. The team is working to build its offense around quarterback Daniel Jones while evaluating the players expected to handle major roles in the passing game.

Alec Pierce and Josh Downs are two important pieces of that group. Pierce is coming off a 1,000-yard season, while Downs enters the year after another productive campaign from the slot. Both receivers are expected to contribute significantly as Indianapolis prepares for the regular season.

The Colts are also using camp to evaluate their depth and determine how their younger players fit into the offense. That process has become more important as Indianapolis works through several injuries at the receiver position.

Alec Pierce and Josh Downs remain sidelined

Adam Schefter posted on X that Alec Pierce still has not practiced this summer after undergoing offseason ankle surgery, while Josh Downs missed Saturday’s practice because of a groin injury.

Pierce remains on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from the procedure. The Colts have not provided a timetable for his return, while there is also no clear indication of how long Downs will be out with his groin injury.

The two absences leave Indianapolis without two receivers expected to play major roles in the offense.

Downs missed his first practice of training camp on Saturday. Pierce, meanwhile, has yet to take part in a practice this summer.

The situation has given other receivers more opportunities to work with the first-team offense. Ashton Dulin, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Anthony Gould were among those who stepped into larger roles Saturday.

“We’re hopeful to evaluate some of those guys that are younger, some of those guys that are fighting for roster spots and fighting for playing time,” Colts offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter said. “This does make for a great opportunity for those guys.”

Daniel Jones completed 11 of 15 passes during the practice. Seven of his 11 completions went to running backs or tight ends as the Colts worked without Pierce and Downs.

Alec Pierce and Josh Downs are key offensive pieces

Pierce’s continued absence is particularly notable because Indianapolis recently made a major financial commitment to him. The Colts signed the receiver to a four-year, $114 million contract extension in 2026.

The deal includes $84 million in total guarantees, with $60 million fully guaranteed at signing. It can also reach $116 million with incentives.

Pierce is coming off his most productive season. He appeared in 15 games and finished with 47 receptions for 1,003 yards and six touchdowns on 84 targets. He averaged 21.3 yards per reception and recorded a 66-yard reception.

His importance to the Colts has increased following their offseason trade of Michael Pittman to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Indianapolis is therefore expected to rely more heavily on Pierce when he returns.

Downs also enters the season after a productive 2025 campaign. He played all 16 games and recorded 58 receptions for 566 yards and four touchdowns on 88 targets.

Downs averaged 9.8 yards per reception and recorded 36 first downs. His role as a slot receiver makes him another important part of the Colts’ passing attack.

The receiving group is also dealing with a hamstring injury to Laquon Treadwell. That has created additional opportunities for players such as Dulin, Westbrook-Ikhine and Gould during camp.

For now, the Colts remain without Pierce and Downs in practice. Pierce continues his recovery from ankle surgery without a return timetable, while Downs’ groin injury is the latest issue affecting Indianapolis’ receiving corps.