Colts Sauce Gardner Reveals Major Goals for 2026 Season

After starting the 2025 season with a 7-1 record, the Indianapolis Colts went all out to make a playoff run by trading for New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner at the trade deadline.

Gardner played just four games in his first season with the team after dealing with a left calf strain. Now entering his second season with the team, fully healthy, the cornerback is on track to be a key member of Lou Anraumo’s defense.

Entering his second season with the franchise, Sauce Gardner looks to build a strong season with complete knowledge of his new defensive scheme.

Sauce Gardner Reveals Goals For the 2026 Season

In his four games with the Indianapolis Colts in the 2025 season, Sauce Gardner recorded 3 pass deflections and 16 total tackles; he also logged 6 pass deflections and 20 tackles during his time with the Jets last season.

Now prepared to get his first full season as a Colt, Gardner spoke to reporters, where he was asked if he has anything to prove in his career. The CB said that he didn’t have anything to prove, but did mention his goals for the upcoming season.

“I got certain individual goals, certain team goals,” Gardner said. ” I just want to reach all those, but, you know, I’m not going to necessarily say nothing to prove.”

A different reporter asked a follow-up question about his individual goals for next season, with Gardner mentioning earning a Pro Bowl and All-Pro nod. The Colt then went on to mention his team goals for the 2026 season, revealing his goal to make the playoffs and win the Super Bowl, saying it’s the only thing in his career he hasn’t done.

Indy traded for Gardner after their strong start to the 2025 season, hoping adding the defender would give the team an extra push to make the playoffs and make a run for the Championship.

Now healthy and with more knowledge of Lou Anarumo’s defensive scheme, Sauce Gardner could help the team make a playoff push.

Colts Cornerback Partnership

The Indianapolis Colts traded for Sauce Gardner last season to pair with $54 million signing Charvarius Ward. But injuries to both players prevented that from happening (Gardner’s strain, while Ward suffered 3 concussions last season, leading him to mull retirement).

“Charvarius, he been a dog since he was in San Fran, since he was in Kansas City,” Gardner said when partnering with Ward after being traded, via Colts Wire. “I’m looking forward to just going out there together and putting on a clinic.”

With both players now going through the offseason to heal properly, the duo will finally get a real opportunity to be on the field at the same time.

As a cornerback pairing, the duo, on paper, present themselves among the best in the league. If things go right and the defenders don’t suffer injuries, Sauce Gardner could help the Colts make their first playoff appearance since the 2020 season.