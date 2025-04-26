Early 2nd and 3rd Round Colts Draft Grades

The Indianapolis Colts entered the 2025 NFL Draft with multiple holes to fill. Coming off of an 8-9 season in 2004, they were picking No. 14 so they weren’t going to be grabbing one of the elite prospects at the very top of this draft.

A gift fell to them in the first round in the shape of Penn State tight end Tyler Warren. They came back in the second round and third rounds and added much needed defensive help. In the second, they grabbed Ohio State defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau and then selected University of Minnesota cornerback Justin Walley in the third, which may have been a bit of a reach at that point.

However, let’s be clear: Draft grades handed out the weekend of the draft are completely worthless. No one – no one – has any clue whether any of these guys can play right now. So while people shouldn’t put much stock into these instant reactions, we also have to admit that they are indeed fun to read.

The Indianapolis Star gets in on that fun and has offered their analysis and draft grades on the Colts’ second- and third-round selections.

Colts draft grade: Ohio State DE JT Tuimoloau

Nate Atkins is obviously in love with what the Colts did in the second round with the talented OSU defensive end and hands out his highest grade.

Grade: A

“Why: The Colts are always going to value the trenches under general manager Chris Ballard, so going here in the second round is no surprise. Especially when they had a void to fill after losing Dayo Odeyingbo. And especially considering nobody beyond 2024 first-round pick Laiatu Latu is signed for the 2026 season.

“It could have been a dream to land Boston College’s Donovan Ezeiruaku, who went one pick ahead to the Cowboys and flashed a bit more pass rushing ceiling.

“But Tuimoloau fits the kind of edge rusher Ballard loves to draft.

“At 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, Tuimoloau arrives in a very similar mold to Kwity Paye, and he just might wind up replacing him in 2026 if the Colts don’t work out an extension. But in the interim, they can start the two on base downs before introducing Latu to the mix on more obvious passing downs. New defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo likes to rush three defensive ends in those scenarios, and now he’ll have the goods to work with.”

Colts draft grade: Minnesota CB Justin Walley

While Atkins was doling out praise for the Colts’ work in the second round, colleague Joel A. Erickson was not impressed with their selection in the third round.

Grade: C-

“Why: Indianapolis signed two cornerbacks in free agency, picking up Charvarius Ward to be the team’s No. 1 cornerback and signing Corey Ballentine for depth, seemingly relegating cornerback to a lesser need compared to pressing spots like guard and linebacker,

“Walley, who was projected as a late-round also does not fit the typical Ballard profile for cornerbacks. A shorter corner at 5-10, Walley seems like a slot, but he played mostly on the outside at Minnesota; Ballard has historically liked longer cornerbacks.

“The Minnesota cornerback might reflect the team’s shift at defensive coordinator. Former coordinator Gus Bradley liked tall, lengthy cornerbacks; Walley is a shorter player at 5-10. A starter for 42 of 47 games, Walley has modeled his game after long-time Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II, but Moore has been at his best in the slot. Indianapolis may like Walley as a versatile player who can develop into a nickel behind Moore for the next two seasons, but the Minnesota product acknowledge that he wasn’t sure if he’d get drafted on the second day at all, making the Walley pick a bit of a shock.”