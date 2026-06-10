Colts Day 3 Rookie “Taking Advantage” of Jonathan Taylor Absence

Jonathan Taylor has led the Indianapolis Colts running back room since being drafted by the organization in the 2020 NFL Draft. The running back has recorded 7,598 rushing yards and 69 rushing touchdowns, while hauling in 1469 receiving yards and 7 touchdown catches in his six seasons with Indy.

Daniel Jones, who played in 13 games due to multiple leg injuries, was the team’s second-leading rusher and rushing-scorer in the 2025 season, running for 164 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Needing some depth at the position to help elevate some of the snap numbers off Taylor, the Colts selected a running back in the seventh round of the 2026 draft.

According to a Colts analyst, the Day 3 pick is currently in the midst of solidifying himself at that role.

Colts Day 3 Selections Fighting for Backup Role

The last time the second-option running back on the Indianapolis Colts had more of an impact than Jonathan Taylor was Zack Moss in the 2023 season. Moss rushed for 794 yards compared to Taylor’s 741 rushing yards, but that happened because Moss played four more games than him.

Now entering the 2026 season, the Colts now look to get a solid backup option to Taylor when they drafted Seth McGowan from the University of Kentucky.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Andrew Moore, McGowan is in the running for the RB2 job after strong performances in offseason training.

“McGowan has shown burst and power throughout the offseason program, leading to some big plays,” Moore wrote. “The seventh-round pick is very decisive with his cuts and wastes very little time getting downhill.”

“A productive spring by McGowan has placed him right in the thick of the RB2 battle with former fifth-round pick DJ Giddens. The Colts would like to take some of the workload off of Taylor’s shoulders to keep him fresher throughout the season, meaning the competition between McGowan and Giddens will be one to watch throughout training camp.”

McGowan ran for 1,918 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns during his NCAA career — with 604 receiving yards and 4 touchdown catches.

Giddens did not have many opportunities his rookie season behind Taylor, rushing for just 96 yards on 26 carries.

Without a clear answer for the backup job, Seth McGowan is in a prime position to get a strong role is rookie season. And who else to show him the ropes than Jonathan Taylor.

Seth McGowan’s Unorthodox Path to the NFL

Despite being a recent draft pick, Seth McGowan could have been in the league earlier, as he originally was part of Oklahoma in 2020. But a criminal past prevented that from happening.

The running back was charged with robbery, conspiracy, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon in 2021, pleading guilty and serving 3 months in jail; ending his time with the Sooners.

But that didn’t stop him from working his way back to the NCAA. McGowan had stops with multiple community colleges before returning to college ball with New Mexico State and eventually Kentucky. Now, McGowan is part of the Colts.

Indy general manager Chris Ballard calls himself a second-chance person, saying he feels good about who the running back is and hopes Seth McGowan learned his lesson from the past.