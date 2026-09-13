Colts’ Shane Steichen Drops Honest Daniel Jones Take After Week 1 Loss

The Indianapolis Colts have extended their losing streak to eight games after losing to the Baltimore Ravens to open up the 2026 season.

Quarterback Daniel Jones saw his first on-field action since the 2025 season after suffering a fractured leg and a torn Achilles after 13 games.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen talked to the media after the loss to Baltimore and revealed his thoughts on the quarterback’s return to the squad.

Steichen Believes Daniel Jones Played Well

Despite suffering his two leg injuries, the Indianapolis Colts believed Daniel Jones did enough to warrant a return to the team, agreeing to a two-year, $88 million contract with the quarterback.

Jones didn’t play in the preseason as a precaution, so the Colts began the season with him healthy behind the center.

In his return to the field, Jones threw for 166 yards, with a touchdown and an interception, while rushing for four yards.

“I thought he did some good things,” the head coach said. “Obviously, he’d probably want to have some plays back. I want to have plays back myself as a playcaller.”

“It was good to see him out there, obviously coming back from the injury. I thought he did some good things.”

As noted, this is Jones’s first game since his injuries and he is still brushing off the rust as he continues to recover.

Before suffering his injuries last season, Jones was on track to have his best passing season in most metrics.

As he returns to full strength and still gets a complete understanding of Shane Steichen’s and Jim Bob Cooter’s offense, the quarterback will appear just fine in the latter half of the season, barring any injuries.

Jones Talks About His Body After Returning to the Field

As Daniel Jones enters his second season, he will have a huge chip on his shoulder following his new contract and his leg injuries.

After suffering his Achilles tear late in the season, it was speculated that Jones would not be ready for the start of the 2026 season. But after appearing well in training camp and practice, the quarterback was ready for action.

Jones spoke to the media after the loss and talked about how he feels after taking a few hits for the first time in months.

“I feel good. I feel good,” the quarterback said. “I think my Achilles felt good. [I] felt fine physically.

This serves as a major positive for the Colts, who were worried about using the quarterback in the preseason and preventing him from suffering another injury.

As Jones continues to get back into the groove of things, he could return to the level of play he had in his first season with the Colts.

Daniel Jones led Indy to an 8-2 record in his season with the Colts before suffering his leg injuries that held him back from performing at full level.