Colts Shane Steichen Gets Reality Check Ahead of 2026 Season

Since hiring Shane Steichen to lead the organization in 2023, the Indianapolis Colts have had one winning record: a 9-8 record in his first season with the organization.

Indy then finished with two consecutive 8-9 seasons following Steichen’s first season and has yet to make the playoffs — with the Colts’ last playoff appearance in 2020.

One NFL writer makes a bold claim about Shane Steichen as he enters his fourth season with the team.

Shane Steichen Placed on the Hot Seat

Shane Steichen is tied with Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans for the longest tenured HC in the AFC South, with both entering their fourth season.

The difference is that the Texans made it to the AFC Divisional in all three seasons, while Indy has not made the playoffs once.

Pro Football Focus’ Bradley Locker released a list of six head coaches who enter the 2026 season on the hot seat, with him naming the Colts HC as one of them.

“Like other names on this list, it was fairly shocking that Indianapolis retained both Steichen and general manager Chris Ballard this offseason. Over his three years calling the shots with the Colts, Steichen has mustered only a 25-26 record with zero playoff appearances,” Locker wrote. “The rationale for bringing Steichen back is likely the Colts’ hot start in 2025, when the team began 8-2… But suffering seven straight losses, including after Daniel Jones tore his Achilles, raised lots of concern about Steichen’s leadership.”

“The Colts re-signed both Jones and receiver Alec Pierce to monster contracts in March and have other talent like Jonathan Taylor, Sauce Gardner, Quenton Nelson and Laiatu Latu on the roster, but real questions permeate a defense that finished 21st in success rate. It’s tough to envision Steichen making it to a fifth year in blue if Indianapolis either starts flat or doesn’t reach the postseason.”

Indy’s ownership decided to keep Steichen (and general manager Chris Ballard) for the 2026 season following some promising moments in the first half of last season.

The Colts had the 12th-worst scoring defense last season, allowing 24.2 points per game, but injuries to the defense were a massive factor.

With the offseason to get their better players back to 100% (on both sides of the ball), Shane Steichen’s fourth season could help the Colts make the playoffs for the first time in six seasons.

Colts Could Build Off 2025 Season

Despite finishing the 2025 season on a losing streak, there were some bright spots on the Indianapolis Colts. Indy had the 8th-best scoring offense, averaging 27.4 points per game last season.

Jonathan Taylor had the 3rd-most rushing yards (1,585) and the most rushing touchdowns last season (18).

Alec Pierce logged his first 1,000-receiving-yard season despite the injuries to the quarterback room.

PFF ranked the Colts O-line as the second-best in the league last season, despite losing multiple starters in the last free agency.

Daniel Jones was on track to have his best season in all major passing statistics before suffering his leg injuries.

With all major contributors on track to be on the field during the 2026 opener, barring injuries, the Colts could be in for a strong season. If they do, Shane Steichen will likely keep his job with the franchise beyond the upcoming season.