Colts’ Shane Steichen Confirms Alec Pierce News Before Season Opener

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen will enter his fourth season at the helm of the franchise as he looks to make the playoffs for the first time in 2026.

With the season opener just around the corner, the HC spoke to the media before the Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens and gave final updates on the team, including a positive update on wide receiver Alec Pierce.

Alec Pierce “Should Be Good” For Week 1

Getty The former Cincinnati Bearcat enters his fifth season in the NFL

Alec Pierce has been one of the Indianapolis Colts’ best weapons since joining the squad in the 2022 draft. In his first four seasons in the league, the wide receiver has recorded 2,943 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns.

Returning to the Colts on a four-year, $116 million contract, Pierce was set to become the team’s first read at wide receiver since Michael Pittman Jr.’s departure. But after requiring ankle surgery in the offseason that required a lengthy recovery process, it appeared Pierce would not be ready for the start of the 2026 season.

But after recent developments, Pierce is a green light to play. According to Stephen Holder of ESPN, head coach Shane Steichen confirms the wide receiver “should be good to go” against the Baltimore Ravens.

“There wasn’t really any doubt about this, but Colts coach Shane Steichen reiterates that WR Alec Pierce is right on track and will play in Sunday’s opener against the Baltimore Ravens.”

Pierce returned to the practice field after preseason and is still returning to game-day shape, with Steichen mentioning that the team is working out the kinks and will continue to get the wide receiver more reps in the lead-up to the Ravens game.

The wide receiver led the wide receiver room in receiving yards and had the second-most touchdowns last season. If Pierce were to be sidelined for the beginning of the season, it would be a big blow for the Colts offense.

With confirmation from the head coach, Alec Pierce will play in the game. But the question remains as to how much he will actually see the field, as he aims to return to 100%.

Alec Pierce on Returning to the Field

Getty Alec Pierce will play in Week 1 of the 2026 season

After missing offseason training, Alec Pierce returned to the practice field after the end of preseason. When speaking to reporters, the wide receiver revealed what it was like to be back on the grass.

“It was fun to be back out here,” Pierce said, via the Colts. “A lot of guys were happy to see me. I kind of slid my way back in there, so a lot of guys noticed me in stretch lines and stuff.”

“First time being back out here and wearing the helmet, playing with other NFL players, you got to knock a little bit of rust off,” Pierce said. “But, (I’ve) been working in PT on and off with the trainers. They’ve been doing a great job preparing me and getting me ready. It’s a little different once you get back out here, getting timing from Daniel [Jones] and other NFL arms.”

With less than a week before the season opener, Alec Pierce could get back up to speed and be a threat against the Ravens’ defense.