Colts Sign 6-foot-8 Addition For Week 1

The Indianapolis Colts just got a lot taller before their Week 1 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens.

If they were playing basketball, they would’ve just added a really imposing power forward to the roster.

This is football, of course, and so instead it’s a 6-foot-8 offensive lineman coming onto the active roster for the season opener on Sunday.

The Colts announced that they have signed offensive tackle Luke Tenuta.

“The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Luke Tenuta to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived cornerback Jaylon Jones,” the team wrote in an official press release. “The team also signed tight end Kenny Fletcher Jr. to the practice squad.”

Indy then provided a quick bio blast on Tenuta:

“Tenuta, 6-8, 314 pounds, was signed to the team’s practice squad on August 31, 2026. He participated in Indianapolis’ 2026 offseason program and training camp. Tenuta has played in seven career games in his time with the Colts (2025-26, 2022), Arizona Cardinals (2024), Green Bay Packers (2022-23) and Buffalo Bills (2022). In 2025, he spent time on Indianapolis’ active roster and practice squad. Tenuta saw action in four games.”

Who Is Luke Tenuta?

Tenuta is a 27-year old offensive tackle originally born in Columbus, Ohio.

He ended up going to high school in Virginia, though, and he played college ball at Virginia Tech.

The Buffalo Bills took Tenuta in the 2022 NFL Draft’s sixth round, and as mentioned above, he has bounced around to the Packers (pictured atop the article), the Cardinals and the Colts.

Tenuta was already under contract with the Colts for the season ahead, but it was a practice squad pact.

Indy decided it needed to bring Tenuta aboard to the 53-man roster, and not just as a promotion for gameday. This deal suggests he’s got a chance to be part of the active roster all season long, which would be a huge step forward in Tenuta’s career.

Colts Offensive Line Depth

Prior to this move, the Colts were a bit lacking at the tackle spot on their active roster.

They’ve got Bernhard Raimann slated to start at left tackle, with Jalen Travis lined up as the right tackle.

They don’t have any other natural tackles on the active roster beside them, which is why Tenuta makes sense.

Indy has built-in backups at left guard for Quenton Nelson, center for Tanor Bortolini, and right guard for Matt Goncalves. And obviously in a pinch, a lineman could push outside, although that’s not easy in the middle of a game.

It makes plenty of sense for the Colts instead to bring Tenuta up to help add tackle depth, since that’s obviously a crucial spot.

Depth at the tackle position beyond Tenuta includes three other tackles on the practice squad: Roy Mbaeteka, Nolan Rucci and Reid Holskey.