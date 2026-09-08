Colts Sign Ex-Buccaneer Who Played Offense and Defense in College

The Indianapolis Colts‘ latest signing is a guy with a versatile background.

They announced on Tuesday that they’re signing Kenny Fletcher Jr. to the practice squad.

It was part of a three-pronged roster move that the Colts shared in an official release like this:

“The Indianapolis Colts today signed tackle Luke Tenuta to the 53-man roster from the practice squad and waived cornerback Jaylon Jones. The team also signed tight end Kenny Fletcher Jr. to the practice squad.”

Fletcher isn’t a household name, as he’s only part of the undrafted class of rookies from the 2026 draft class.

He also didn’t spend the preseason with the Colts. He was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as you can see in the picture at the top of this article.

But maybe one thing stands out about Fletcher more than anything else: In college, he played defense before he played offense.

Kenny Fletcher Jr. Defense Background

When Fletcher arrived at Rutgers out of high school to play in the Big Ten, he was a defensive end.

He got limited action in each of his first two seasons on campus, 2022 and 2023.

In 2022, Fletcher made five total tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss. He had 1.5 sacks.

Then in 2023, Fletcher made another five tackles, including 1.5 for loss. He had 1.0 sack and also forced a fumble.

After that year, Fletcher transitioned to play on the offensive side of the ball. He had no offensive touches in his first two college seasons.

Kenny Fletcher Jr. at Tight End

Fletcher became a big, strong target for the Scarlet Knights at tight end.

In just six games in 2024, he caught 20 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

Then in 2025, he played 11 games and had 26 catches for 236 yards.

“Fletcher Jr., 6-3, 250 pounds, participated in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 2026 offseason program and training camp,” the Colts wrote in their official press release. “He was originally signed by the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent on May 8, 2026. Collegiately, Fletcher Jr. played in 41 career games (16 starts) at Rutgers (2022-25) and compiled 46 receptions for 373 yards (8.1 avg.) and two touchdowns. He began his career as a defensive end and registered 10 tackles (four solo), 4.0 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble in his first two seasons.”

The Colts are in pretty good shape at the tight end position. Their active roster includes Tyler Warren, Mo Alie-Cox and Drew Ogletree.

They also have the veteran Pharaoh Brown on their practice squad.

Still, it’s interesting to bring Fletcher aboard. The Colts obviously liked his preseason tape with the Bucs, and they may also like his versatile background.

As far as high-end tight end goes, Fletcher likely still has room to grow since he wasn’t playing the position at the start of his college career.

The Colts have had success helping inexperienced TEs grow, like with Alie-Cox, the former VCU basketball player. Maybe they view a solid path forward like that for Fletcher.