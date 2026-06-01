Colts Add Former Fifth Round Pick to Quarterback Room During OTAs

With uncertainty in the quarterback group as of now, the Indianapolis Colts have decided to bring another player into the room.

The Colts announced that they have signed former Atlanta Falcons QB Easton Stick to the squad.

Stick, who was a fifth-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2019 NFL Draft, did not play a single snap in the 2025 season due to the depth the Falcons had with Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. receiving the majority of the game time.

The last time the former fifth-round selection played was in the 2023 season with the Bolts, throwing for 1,129 yards, 3 touchdown passes and an interception in 6 games (5 starts).

Despite being drafted in 2019, Stick has played in two seasons. The quarterback has had a single pass attempt in the 2020 season for a four-yard completion. Stick’s career numbers are 1,133 yards, 3 pass touchdowns and an interception.

Easton Stick will join the Colts quarterback room alongside Anthony Richardson, Riley Leonard and a recovering Daniel Jones.

What Will Be Easton Stick’s Role with the Colts

Adding Easton Stick raises some eyes for the Indianapolis Colts, as the team does not have a set backup quarterback for the 2026 season.

Daniel Jones, if he is healthy by the season opener, will be the starting QB for the Colts. So, as of now, confirmed by head coach Shane Steichen, will leave the backup job open for either Anthony Richardson or Riley Leonard. With Stick joining the fray, he could throw his name in the hat and could emerge as the backup winner.

Jones is at the team’s organized team activities, but not actively participating in the team drills; now practicing in the 7-on-7 drills. The former Duke Blue Devil has said that he “absolutely” expects to start in Week 1 of the 2026 season.

“Definitely still work to be done and progress to be made. So, I think it’s just continuing to get stronger, continuing to run faster, cut harder. And progress, kind of, according to the program,” Jones said.

The starting job is out of reach for Stick, as three other players are ahead of him on the depth chart and are familiar with the offensive system, but it still leaves the possibility that he could remain on the squad.

Richardson had requested a trade and has not rescinded his request, meaning the Colts could find a trade partner and send the former first-round pick packing, leaving Stick as a possible QB3 on the roster.

But if things don’t go through, Easton Stick appears to be a training camp arm.

Shane Steichen On the Backup Job

When speaking to reporters at the team’s OTAs, Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen revealed the team’s rep count for practices.

Steichen revealed that Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard are currently splitting backup rep snaps. This does highlight that Daniel Jones will be the Week 1 starter, barring any setbacks from his recovery process.

For Easton Stick, this could present him with an uphill challenge to secure a role in the Colts QB room. With Jones appearing to be behind the center in Week 1 and Richardson possibly landing the backup role, leaving Leonard on the squad on his rookie deal.

This could force Indy to part ways with Easton Stick during roster cuts. Stick has career earnings of around $8.6 million.