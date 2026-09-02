Colts Sign Playmaker With Layered Lane Kiffin Connection

West Weeks isn’t a household name, but for many football fans, it has a familiar ring.

It’s particularly relevant now to the Indianapolis Colts, because Weeks was officially signed to the practice squad earlier this week.

The Colts had Weeks as part of their initial 15-player practice squad announcement on their official website.

But now that he’s officially with the Colts, what’s the deal with Weeks? We’ve got the details.

Who Is West Weeks?

Weeks is an undrafted rookie linebacker out of LSU.

His name is familiar because of his brother. Whit Weeks dates Lane Kiffin’s daughter, Landry.

The irony, of course, is that Kiffin just went to LSU, after West left for the NFL.

Earlier in the offseason, the reviews out of Colts camp on Weeks were positive.

“I know for a fact he’s gonna make an impact on special teams because he’s big and fast and he’s done that before and he’s looked good out here,” assistant GM Ed Dodds told reporters after minicamp. “I mean, he’s moving even better out here than he did on LSU tape.”

Weeks was a consistent performer for the Tigers in 2025, finishing the season with 76 tackles.

The path is always tough as an undrafted player, of course. Weeks will have a tough time getting onto the field at the linebacker position.

There is another path, of course: special teams. Unheralded players often get their first chance to make a mark in that part of the game.

Weeks won’t even be on the gameday roster necessarily to start, though, so he’s going to have to put in his work while no one is watching in hopes of eventually getting a chance at an NFL debut.

He did get into preseason action and finished with four total tackles (two solo, two assists) as the Colts went 0-2-1 in the preseason.

Colts Practice Squad

As mentioned above, Weeks was part of 15 players initially named to the Colts practice squad.

The Colts included two running backs on that list: Ulysses Bentley IV and Anderson Castle.

They also had two wide receivers in the group: Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Anthony Gould.

The veteran tight end Pharaoh Brown is part of the group, too.

Offensive linemen Roy Mbaeteka, Nolan Rucci and Josh Sills made the Indy practice squad.

So too did defensive linemen Cam Bell and Mitchell Melton.

Weeks was the only linebacker, joined by cornerbacks Robert Carter Jr. and Kenneth Harris as well as safeties Daniel Scott and Trey Washington.

Most of these players will have a tough time making an impact in 2026, but a few will likely get their chances. Weeks will be hoping to be one of them.