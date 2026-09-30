Colts Sign Well-Traveled Rookie To Address Weakness

The Indianapolis Colts finally got a win in Week 3.

After a rough start to the season, they held off the Houston Texans in a 19-17 victory that is definitely the kind that can change the tone for things a bit going forward.

It was also a key improvement for the Colts’ defense, particularly the secondary, which had given up a lot of plays in the early going.

They did a great job of shutting down Texans tight end Dalton Schultz, who had put up 12 catches the week before but hardly damaged the Colts at all.

It did help Indy that Nico Collins wasn’t active for Houston, because he’s a game-changing receiver.

Still, a step in the right direction is a step in the right direction, and the Colts will hope to build on that as they play on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean in Week 4 against the Washington Commanders.

They’ve also brought aboard a new player just in time for the trip.

Colts Sign Elijah Culp

The Colts announced Tuesday that they’re signing Elijah Culp to their practice squad.

Culp is a cornerback, which adds depth at a position where you can never really have too much depth, particularly as the Colts after getting shredded through the air in the first two weeks of the season.

The 5-foot-11 Culp is a fascinating story. This is his undrafted rookie season.

He spent the summer with the Arizona Cardinals, who had signed him shortly after the end of the 2026 NFL Draft, but he didn’t make the roster in the desert.

Culp actually played at four different colleges. He started off at Austin Peay, then went to Troy, then Charlotte, and then a final season at James Madison.

Culp made 128 tackles in 53 college games to go along with 21 passes defensed and five interceptions.

He was third-team All-Sun Belt in his lone season at JMU.

Where Is Elijah Culp From?

Culp is originally from Charlotte, North Carolina — he played at a strong program at Mallard Creek High School, which has produced a handful of other NFL players (Jordan Davis, D.J. Humphries, Trenton Simpson).

His recruitment clearly wasn’t huge as you consider his winding path, but it makes the story that much cooler that Culp is now in the NFL.

He’ll just be on the Colts’ practice squad for now, but that’s a chance to impress people in Indy’s building in the hopes of eventually earning a bigger opportunity.

For now, the Colts are focused on improving to 2-2 on the season, while Culp will be working to get up to speed and help Indianapolis in whatever way he can.