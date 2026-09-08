Colts Suggested as Landing Spot for Recently Released $36 Million Weapon

The Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers to create cap space for Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce in free agency, leaving a hole in the offense.

Pierce is set to become the first option at WR, but due to a slow recovery from ankle surgery, he will likely be limited in the season opener.

Needing extra help in the room, the Colts are suggested as an option to go for a recently released wide receiver who has chemistry with Jones.

Colts Named Landing Spot for Former NY Giant

The Indianapolis Colts already added Keenan Allen to the wide receiver core during preseason to add a Pro Bowl target to the squad. Still, the team could use more help to make up for the loss of Michael Pittman Jr. and the limited action Alec Pierce will see to start the 2026 season.

NFL insider Josina Anderson suggests Indy as a possible landing spot for Darius Slayton, who was released by the New York Giants.

NEW: I'm told three teams have already reached out for preliminary discussions on WR Darius Slayton, per league source. Separate from those conversations, I would also monitor the #Colts as a potential early consideration, given Slayton's relationship with QB Daniel Jones. For… https://t.co/mbji0r9epR pic.twitter.com/AR88T5AUCt — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 7, 2026

“NEW: I’m told three teams have already reached out for preliminary discussions on WR Darius Slayton, per league source. Separate from those conversations, I would also monitor the #Colts as a potential early consideration, given Slayton’s relationship with QB Daniel Jones.”

“Just to clear: Colts are not among those initial 3 teams, but given Slayton’s relationship with Jones something to monitor if a position need arises in Indy down the line too. Thus why I said, separate from those 3 conversations above.”

Slayton, who has played the first seven seasons of his career with the Giants, is a surprise release just before the start of the 2026 season.

The wide receiver has a long history with Daniel Jones, as they are part of the same draft class. In his time with ‘Danny Dimes,’ Slayton has logged 259 receptions for 3,897 yards and 21 touchdowns.

In his first season without Jones as his quarterback, the wide receiver registered 37 catches for 538 yards and a score.

If Slayton were to sign with Indianapolis, the Colts would get a trusted veteran who has chemistry with their starting quarterback and could help propel the team to its first playoff run under Shane Steichen.

Darius Slayton Wants Daniel Jones as His QB

Now a free agent, Darius Slayton will decide what the next best step in his career is.

While on the New York Giants, the wide receiver mentioned that he would like to play with Daniel Jones for the rest of his career.

“I consider myself blessed, because there have been hundreds of thousands of receivers that have come into this league and had a veteran quarterback or a rough quarterback situation. Getting to grow alongside the franchise guy is a very blessed position to be in,” Slayton said in 2023, via The Athletic. “I’m just fortunate I’m here. I’m fortunate I was drafted alongside of him, and I look forward to working with him.”

With the opportunity to reunite with Daniel Jones, Slayton could join the Colts on a cheap deal, as he is owed around $9.8 million in guaranteed money from the Giants in 2026.