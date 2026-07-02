Colts Tabbed Potential Suitor For 24-TD “Bargain-Bin” Free Agent

Jonathan Taylor has played 3,778 since being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft. The running back has been one of the best players at his respective position, earning three Pro Bowl and an All-Pro nod.
Despite being a reliable weapon for the Colts, Taylor has been taking the bulk of the running, pass-catching and protection duties, which could eventually catch up with his body.
Needing another option to help lessen the load for the running back and keep Taylor fresh, the team may be forced to add another option before the start of training camp.
One NFL analyst names Indianapolis as a potential suitor for a running back who had a 1,000-plus rushing yard season.
Colts Named Fit for 24-TD Offensive Weapon
Any alternative to Jonathan Taylor won’t be near his level, who has 9,067 total yards and 76 total touchdowns in his career. But the Indianapolis Colts could find a formidable running back able to pair with Taylor on game day.
Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton lists the Colts as a potential suitor for former New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson ahead of the 2026 season.
“Gibson’s versatile skill set could be appealing to teams that need a pass-catching specialist in the running back room,” Moton said. “He can complement a lead ball-carrier who’s limited in the passing game or serve as an insurance policy for a platoon that’s missing a proven third-down tailback.”
“Remember, Gibson played wide receiver in college at Memphis before transitioning to running back. Entering his seventh year, the dual-threat playmaker has 4,782 scrimmage yards and 31 touchdowns on his resume.”
With his legs, Gibson has run for 3,287 yards and 24 touchdowns in his career in 83 games. The former Patriot has a 1,000-yard rushing season under his belt, along with 3 more seasons with over 500 rushing yards.
Adding Gibson would give the Colts a solid second option at running back and let Taylor have a breather for a few snaps next season.
Spotrac projects Antonio Gibson would receive a $1.1 million deal next season, a cheap “bargain-deal” as Moton noted.
Fight for Backup Running Back Job Ongoing
As of now, there appear to be no rumors of the Indianapolis Colts being interested in adding another option at running back ahead of next season. This likely means the next option after Jonathan Taylor is already on the roster.
As of now, the two leading options to be Taylor’s backup are second-year DJ Giddens and 2026 seventh-round draft pick Seth McGowan.
“I think [Giddens] understanding the system going into Year 2 is part of it. And I think we’ll see a lot of the growth going into training camp when the pads come on…” head coach Shane Steichen said of the former Kansas State weapon.
McGowan is still displaying his talents and, at the moment, finds himself underneath Giddens on the depth chart due to his having a season under his belt in the current offensive scheme.
But if uncertainty arises during training camp, Antonio Gibson is a call away for the Colts.
Colts Tabbed Potential Suitor For 24-TD “Bargain-Bin” Free Agent