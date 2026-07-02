Colts Tabbed Potential Suitor For 24-TD “Bargain-Bin” Free Agent

Jonathan Taylor has played 3,778 since being drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2020 NFL Draft. The running back has been one of the best players at his respective position, earning three Pro Bowl and an All-Pro nod.

Despite being a reliable weapon for the Colts, Taylor has been taking the bulk of the running, pass-catching and protection duties, which could eventually catch up with his body.

Needing another option to help lessen the load for the running back and keep Taylor fresh, the team may be forced to add another option before the start of training camp.

One NFL analyst names Indianapolis as a potential suitor for a running back who had a 1,000-plus rushing yard season.

Colts Named Fit for 24-TD Offensive Weapon

Any alternative to Jonathan Taylor won’t be near his level, who has 9,067 total yards and 76 total touchdowns in his career. But the Indianapolis Colts could find a formidable running back able to pair with Taylor on game day.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton lists the Colts as a potential suitor for former New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson ahead of the 2026 season.

“Gibson’s versatile skill set could be appealing to teams that need a pass-catching specialist in the running back room,” Moton said. “He can complement a lead ball-carrier who’s limited in the passing game or serve as an insurance policy for a platoon that’s missing a proven third-down tailback.”