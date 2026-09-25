Colts Get Good News as Texans Rule Out Star Receiver

The Houston Texans will be without wide receiver Nico Collins when they face the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the latest development, with the Texans officially ruling out Collins because of a hamstring injury.

Collins has missed practice throughout the week after suffering a Grade 1 hamstring strain. He also missed Houston’s Week 2 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, leaving C.J. Stroud without one of his most important targets.

The Texans enter Week 3 at 0-2 after scoring just six points in their 20-6 loss to Cincinnati. Collins’ absence creates another challenge for Houston’s offense as it prepares to face an Indianapolis team also searching for its first victory of the season.

Nico Collins Ruled Out for Texans vs Colts

Rapoport posted on X that the Texans have officially ruled out Collins for Sunday’s matchup.

“The Texans have ruled out WR Nico Collins (hamstring),” Rapoport wrote.

Collins suffered a hamstring injury during practice last week. He subsequently missed Houston’s loss to Cincinnati and did not return to practice during the week leading into the Colts game.

His absence leaves the Texans without their leading receiving threat for a second consecutive game. Houston will instead have to rely on Kayshon Boutte, Xavier Hutchinson, Jaylin Noel and Jared Wayne at wide receiver.

The timing is significant for a Texans offense that struggled to produce against Cincinnati. Houston scored only six points and failed to turn its possessions into touchdowns.

Collins’ absence also places more responsibility on Stroud and the rest of Houston’s offensive personnel. The Texans had hoped the wide receiver could return after missing the Bengals game, but his continued absence from practice left his status in doubt before the final ruling.

Houston will now enter Sunday knowing Collins will not be available against an Indianapolis defense looking to improve after allowing 1,029 total yards through two games.

Dalton Schultz Could See Bigger Role for Houston Texans

With Collins sidelined against Cincinnati, tight end Dalton Schultz became Stroud’s primary receiving option.

Schultz caught 12 of 14 targets for 140 yards against the Bengals. Eight of those receptions came in the fourth quarter as Houston attempted to overcome its deficit.

Through two games, Schultz leads the Texans with 16 receptions for 175 yards.

His role could again increase against Indianapolis as Houston adjusts to playing without Collins. The Texans also have the option of using more tight ends as they look for ways to create opportunities for Stroud.

Sports Illustrated suggested Houston could use more 12- and 13-personnel formations if Collins remained unavailable. Those packages would allow the Texans to feature additional tight ends while reducing their reliance on a wide receiver group missing its top target.

Houston could also look for more production from its running game. David Montgomery and Woody Marks combined for limited results against Cincinnati, with the Texans averaging only 1.5 yards per carry from their running backs in the loss.

A stronger rushing attack could help Houston create more manageable situations for Stroud while taking some pressure off the passing game.

The Colts have struggled against the run through the first two weeks, allowing 354 rushing yards and 5.4 yards per carry. Houston will therefore have another avenue to attack the Indianapolis defense even without Collins.

Both teams enter Sunday at 0-2, making the AFC South matchup an important opportunity for each team to get its season moving. The Texans will now have to do so without Collins as they look for a stronger offensive performance in Week 3.