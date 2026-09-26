Colts To Use New Veteran WR In Week 3

The Indianapolis Colts are going to have to figure out how to move the ball through the air without Alec Pierce, who is on injured reserve.

The answer is going to involve a variety of players, including the newly signed Darius Slayton. But they’ll also ask Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to step up in Week 3 against the potent Houston Texans defense.

The Colts officially elevated Westbrook-Ikhine from their practice squad on Saturday. It’s the first time he has been elevated this season.

Westbrook-Ikhine is most known for his time with the Tennessee Titans, an AFC South rival.

It’s not clear how much he’ll play in Week 3, but he’ll be in the mix.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Career Timeline

Westbrook-Ikhine arrived in the NFL as an undrafted receiver from Indiana University — back before the Hoosiers had turned into a national powerhouse.

He played in 14 games as a rookie during the 2020 season, catching just three passes for the Titans.

Westbrook-Ikhine then put up a career-high 38 catches in the 2021 season, totaling 476 yards and four touchdowns.

His 2022 campaign featured 25 grabs for 397 yards and three TDs, and 2023 was similar with 28 catches for 370 yards and three scores.

Westbrook-Ikhine made a big impact in 2024 with the Titans. His 32 catches went for a career-high 497 yards, and he snagged a career-best nine touchdowns.

He moved on from Tennessee for the 2025 season and latched on with the Miami Dolphins, for whom he’s pictured above. He played in 15 games with the Dolphins, catching 11-of-20 targets for 89 yards and failing to find the end zone.

Westbrook-Ikhine has played more games against the Colts than any other team in his career.

In 11 games against Indy, Westbrook-Ikhine’s teams went 5-6. He had 12 catches for 139 yards and four TDs in that time against the Colts.

Colts WR Depth Chart

Westbrook-Ikhine is likely nothing more than a depth piece for Sunday’s game, but he’ll be active, and that means he could get some action.

The top target is expected to be slot receiver Josh Downs.

The veteran Keenan Allen should see plenty of targets, too.

If Slayton is ready in the offense, he could help replace some of Pierce’s down-field action.

Laquon Treadwell is also a candidate to run some of the Pierce routes.

The seventh-round rookie Deion Burks is mostly a gadget player at this point.

Then you’ve got Westbrook-Ikhine. Somehow, you’d expect him to get onto the field. A player can only be elevated from the practice squad three times, so it’s not something the Colts would do unless they had a specific plan for him.