Colts Urged to Trade for 1st-Round WR Star to Replace Alec Pierce Injury

The Indianapolis Colts may need to look for an upgrade to their wide receiver room.

Playmaking WR Alec Pierce left Week 2 Sunday Night Football with a heel injury, and he was eventually ruled out.

It was the same left heel that Pierce had offseason surgery on, which raises the concern level here.

He went down without the ball coming his way, appearing to aggravate something when he made a cut to get open.

Pierce couldn’t put any weight on his lower left leg as two trainers helped him to the blue medical tent, and he then needed to ride on a cart to the locker room.

Initially, Pierce was ruled as questionable to return. NBC’s Melissa Stark reported that he needed an X-ray in the locker room.

Shortly after that, Pierce was officially ruled out for the rest of Sunday night. It was pretty quick, and it raises worry that Pierce may have to miss more time beyond this.

If that happens, Indy could look into the possibility of a trade.

One name was floating out there on Sunday night: Marvin Harrison Jr.

Colts Trade Idea

Colts writer Destin Adams suggested the idea on X on Sunday night after Pierce was ruled out:

I was mostly joking earlier But the Colts should really call the Cardinals about Harrison Jr. See if there’s a discussion to be had Has a ton of talent and looks like he needs a change of scenery — Destin Adams (@TheDestinAdams) September 21, 2026

Harrison is struggling to begin the season, which has raised the trade idea.

He had three targets in Week 1, and caught just one of them for 33 yards.

In Week 2 with the Cardinals, Harrison had a single target, and it was incomplete.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Struggles

Harrison seemed like he’d be a star out of Ohio State, but regression has made him a name that no one in the NFL can quite figure out.

As a rookie in 2024, he had 62 catches for 885 yards and eight touchdowns.

He played just 12 games in 2025 due to injury and had just 41 catches for 608 yards and four TDs.

And now Harrison is slow out of the gates in 2026.

Harrison had been so good in his final college season that he finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

That earned him being the No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. He was a two-time All American.