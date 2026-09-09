Colts Are Trade Fit For $9.2 Million AFC North Force

The Indianapolis Colts are one of the NFL teams most in need of a bounceback from last season.

They got off to such a brilliant start, 8-2 at one point with a high-powered offense, before Daniel Jones started getting hurt and the season fell off the rails.

It puts a high degree of importance onto the 2026 campaign, which starts on Sunday for Indy against the Baltimore Ravens.

It also means that anything the Colts can do to make their roster better has to be considered. That includes the idea of a trade.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox looked at a bunch of possible trade chips around the NFL heading into Week 1, and he found one big fella that would fit the Colts.

Colts Trade Idea

Knox names Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle T.J. Slaton Jr. as a potential addition for the Colts.

Slaton is 6-foot-5 and 340 pounds, so he’s tough to miss.

He’ll turn 29 years old in October and is originally a fifth-round pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2021.

He spent his first four seasons with the Packers before signing with the Bengals in the 2025 offseason.

Slaton is coming off his best season in the NFL. He started all 17 games for the Bengals, recording 52 tackles and 3.0 sacks, both career highs.

The Colts don’t have a ton of depth on the front end of their defense, and someone as big and impactful as Slaton would always be a welcome addition.

The Reasoning For Such A Trade

Knox lays out a variety of points about Slaton that could make him a trade target for either the Colts or a return to Slaton’s former team, the Packers.