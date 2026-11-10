Hi, Subscriber

Colts Trade Keenan Allen to 49ers: What to Know About Return, Suspension

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Pittsburgh Steelers
Getty
Steelers could have interest in Keenan Allen.

It took a while, but the Indianapolis Colts are actually awake on NFL trade deadline day.

Keenan Allen has been sent to the San Francisco 49ers.

The veteran wide receiver brings back a sixth-round pick in return, according to multiple reports from NFL insiders. Allen marks the second player the Colts have traded to the 49ers this year, after DeForest Buckner a couple of weeks ago.

It likely won’t be the last move for the Colts on Tuesday, but they’re finally off and running — with less than two-and-a-half hours to the deadline from the point this trade was reported.

What Did Colts Get For Keenan Allen?

Pittsburgh Steelers
GettyJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 1: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #10 of the Indianapolis Colts stretches during warm-up prior to their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium on November 1, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Parker S. Freedman/Getty Images)

Reports have indicated that the Colts have received a 2027 sixth-round pick from the 49ers for Allen.

That’s a totally fine return for a receiver on an expiring contract.

Allen did lead the Colts with 40 catches, but there was no point to Indy keeping him around for the rest of the season given their place in the standings.

Why Colts Are Trading Keenan Allen

Buffalo Bills
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 18: Keenan Allen #10 of the Indianapolis Colts is pushed out of bounds by Isaiah Oliver #28 of the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 18, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

An Allen trade makes perfect sense because he’s on an expiring contract.

If the Colts kept Allen through the end of the season, he’d be a free agent and they’d get nothing for him.

Instead, they get a draft pick to try and turn Allen into some future value.

Can Keenan Allen Still Be Suspended?

Keenan Allen celebrates for the Colts.
GettyINDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – SEPTEMBER 27: Keenan Allen #10 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts after catching the ball for a first down during the first half of the game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

This hasn’t come up in a while, but before the season, Allen got arrested, and it appeared to bring with it a suspension risk.

Allen was facing a “minimum three-game suspension,” according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter earlier in the season.

The wideout was formally charged with two misdemeanor offenses due to a drunk driving arrest in Indianapolis.

“Three-game suspensions are mandated by the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, which also stipulates that suspensions could be longer if a player is intoxicated at higher levels,” Schefter writes. “Police officers on the scene the morning Allen was arrested said they received a .224 blood-alcohol level reading from the veteran wide receiver — three times the legal limit, meaning the league could decide to increase the three-game ban that he already is facing.”

Schefter provided more details about the case as well:

“According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ESPN’s Stephen Holder, Allen’s blood-alcohol level triggered a more serious Class A misdemeanor charge, per Indiana law. An Indianapolis police sergeant encountered Allen at 1 a.m. after conducting a traffic investigation. Allen, according to the police report, was parked in a no-parking zone, prompting the officer to address the situation. The officer stated he smelled a strong odor of alcohol when he went to speak to Allen.”

It’s not clear at the moment whether this has disappeared, or whether the 49ers are taking an additional risk by bringing Allen on board.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

0 Comments

Colts Trade Keenan Allen to 49ers: What to Know About Return, Suspension

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Colts News

More Heavy on Colts News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x