Colts Trade Pitch Sends Former First Rounder to NFC South

The Indianapolis Colts have yet to determine who will be the backup quarterback for the 2026 season.

Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard are currently in a training camp battle for the backup QB job behind Daniel Jones.

Head coach Shane Steichen said that QBs are “battling” for the job, and have been going back and forth during camp.

But Richardson asked to be traded earlier in the offseason and has yet to rescind his request. With preseason set to start, teams in need of a backup quarterback could make a move for the former first-round selection.

One NFL writer has a trade idea that sends Anthony Richardson to a team in the National Football Conference.

Trade Pitch Sends Anthony Richardson to NFC South

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in a difficult situation with Baker Mayfield, whom they were hoping to extend, before things went south.

Mayfield reportedly felt “upset” about the contract Tampa Bay was offering him, with the QB ending contract talks and is planning to enter free agency in 2026.

Leaving some uncertainty at the quarterback spot next season, FanSided’s Austen Bundy dropped a trade pitch that would send Anthony Richardson to Tampa Bay in exchange for a conditional 2027 sixth-round pick.

“The Indianapolis Colts need to move on from quarterback Anthony Richardson,” Bundy wrote. “Reports from trading camp indicate he’s been demoted to third-string behind second-year youngster Riley Leonard. The longer Indianapolis waits to fulfill Richardson’s trade request, the more he’ll depreciate as an asset… Richardson’s presence on the Colts’ roster is just a financial drag.”

“Should anything happen to Mayfield that would cause him to miss time, Tampa Bay’s season would be in serious jeopardy… Acquiring Richardson would be a cheap insurance option in the event of a long-term injury to Mayfield.”

Richardson hasn’t lived up to expectations for him, but has shown glimpses for Indy.

The quarterback has thrown for 2,400 yards and 11 touchdowns and has 634 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Anthony Richardson could use a change of scenery, regardless of the outcome of the backup QB job. So the expectations of a former first-rounder are still on him.

Anthony Richardson Set to Start First Preseason Game

While still being on the trade block, Anthony Richardson is set to start the Indianapolis Colts’ first preseason game against the New England Patriots.

This could signal that the Colts’ offensive coaching staff has put Richardson above Riley Leonard in the race for the backup quarterback job. But it has been revealed that Leonard will start the second half of the preseason game against the Pats.

Shane Steichen has also revealed that Daniel Jones, who signed a two-year, $88 million deal in free agency, will not play in any of the team’s preseason games to keep him healthy for the 2026 season.

This will, obviously, give Richardson and Leonard more snaps to battle it out before the Colts decide on the backup.

If Anthony Richardson were to underperform in preseason, then finding a new home would best benefit his career. The quarterback is just 24 years old and still has plenty of time to get his career back on track with the Colts or the Buccaneers.