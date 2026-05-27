Colts Trade Pitch Deals Former First Rounder to NFC North

Requesting a trade before the 2026 NFL Draft, Anthony Richardson is back on the practice field with the Indianapolis Colts.

After returning to the organization following an orbital fracture last season, Richardson has rescinded his trade request, leaving him on the trading block.

Approaching closer to the start of training camp and the 2026 season, it could be the right time for teams to make a push for the quarterback.

Trade Pitch Sends Anthony Richardson to the NFC

ESPN asked four analysts to make “realistic trade offers” and asked team reporters to pick the best deal for the team (passing included).

NFL analyst Seth Walder proposed a trade package for Anthony Richardson between the Colts and the Minnesota Vikings. In his trade pitch, the Vikings would offer a 2027 fifth-round pick in exchange for Richardson’s talents.

“Richardson can come to the Kevin O’Connell school of quarterbacks and learn behind another mobile QB in Kyler Murray, who is on just a one-year contract with Minnesota,” Walder wrote. “Maybe Murray works out great and becomes the long-term starter in Minnesota. Or maybe Murray heads elsewhere and the Vikings see enough growth from Richardson to keep him around.”

ESPN Colts reporter Stephen Holder had to choose between Walder’s trade pitch and the other three options from the other analyst, with the reporter choosing Walder’s trade idea. The other analyst chose the Lions, Bears and the Packers as the option teams — Green Bay also inquired about Richardson earlier in the offseason.

“If Ballard can recoup a substantive pick for Richardson, he’s likely to come around. The win-win here is Walder’s offer from the Vikings,” Holder wrote. “It would allow Indianapolis to accommodate Richardson, as Ballard has said he’d like to do, by pairing him with a QB developer in O’Connell. That’s precisely what Richardson has been hoping for.”

Sam Darnold had a career regrowth under O’Connell and then led the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl. Carson Wentz showed glimpses of his old self when filling in for JJ McCarthy.

If Anthony Richardson does land in Minnesota, he could have a career resurgence.

Anthony Richardson Gets Good News

With OTAs resuming, Anthony Richardson is back on the practice field, throwing the ball.

Due to Daniel Jones still recovering from his fractured leg and torn Achilles, Anthony Richardson is getting first-team reps at practice over Riley Leonard — Jones is at practice but not participating in team drills.

Head coach Shane Steichen said that Richardson and Leonard will be fighting for the backup quarterback job. The HC said that no one is currently in the lead and the winner will have to win the spot during the summer.

Either way, getting first-team reps is a positive for Richardson. Despite not being “in the lead,” getting reps with the first squad should pick up the former Florida Gators’ confidence.

If Richardson has a strong training camp and if Jones is not 100% by Week 1, the former fourth overall pick could have his last opportunity to showcase to the Colts (or the league) that he can be a starting QB.

But if he is unable to secure the backup job at least, Anthony Richardson could use a change of scenery like he originally asked for earlier in the offseason.