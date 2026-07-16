Colts Trade Pitch Lands Former 10th Overall Draft Selection

Daniel Jones remains with the Indianapolis Colts after originally signing a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

Returning on a two-year deal, it remains to be seen whether Jones is the team’s long-term answer or a short-term option until the next potential franchise quarterback is on the roster.

Questions also surround Anthony Richardson, who requested a trade during the offseason and has yet to rescind.

Needing some bolstering at the position, one NFL writer drops a trade pitch that could be the answer to both questions.

Trade Pitch Lands Colts Former First-Runder

The 2026 season begins in around two months and the Indianapolis Colts will look to have a strong start as they did the previous season. With the team 100% healthy, the Colts could be on their way to do so.

As of now, questions remain if Daniel Jones can return to his 2025 performance (as he was on track to have his best passing season before injuries). If not, the Colts will, yet again, have to acquire another QB.

Wynston Wilcox of FanSided dropped a trade pitch that would send Anthony Richardson to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for JJ McCarthy.

“The Indianapolis Colts are done with Anthony Richardson Sr. and the Vikings have been rumored to be interested in the former No. 4 overall pick. Are those rumors true? Well, that’s another discussion, but there could be a rare backup quarterback swap between these two teams and it’s not that far-fetched,” Wilcox wrote. “At the end of the day, the Colts do need a serviceable backup quarterback and McCarthy could be that.”

“Daniel Jones is the Colts’ guy, but he’s also coming off an Achilles injury. If he’s ailing to start the year or doesn’t quite play to the level he did pre-injury, McCarthy could save them from another failed season without a first-round pick. As for the Vikings, they get rid of a frustrated quarterback and bring in one they’ll have no choice but to be patient with. Richardson isn’t starting with his next team, at least right away.”

McCarthy hasn’t lived up to the expectations as a first-round pick, but has shown some spells of a quality quarterback in the NFL.

If Steichen were to get his hands on McCarthy, he could do some magic on the young player similar to Jones.

JJ McCarthy is still 23 years old and will have plenty of time to develop, beforfe getting another opportunity to start.

Shane Steichen on Backup Quarterback Job

As of now, the Indianapolis Colts backup quarterback job is between Anthony Richardson and Riley Leonard.

Head coach Shane Steichen mentioned there is currently no lead for the role and that they will have to win the role during the summer.

Richardson has the upper hand in the battle with his knowledge of the offensive scheme, but is also recovering from a fractured orbital, which could increase the snaps Leonard has during training camp.

If either can’t cement themselves as the backup quarterback, Indy could go with a different plan and make a trade for another QB, such as JJ McCarthy.