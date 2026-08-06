Colts Trade Proposal Lands Daniel Jones 10-Touchdown Weapon

The Indianapolis Colts are without two of their top-performing weapons from 2025, which could be a rough start to Shane Steichen’s fourth season with the franchise.

Michael Pittman Jr. was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers to create cap space for the 2026 free agency, and Alec Pierce, who signed a four-year, $116 million deal, is currently recovering from ankle surgery.

As of now, the leading receiving option during camp is second-year tight end Tyler Warren. With Daniel Jones returning for his second season with the Horseshoe, Indianapolis needs to supply him with some more help.

An analyst dropped a trade pitch that would land the AFC South franchise a player who has playoff experience.

Trade Pitch Lands Colts AFC East Weapon

The last time the Indianapolis Colts made the playoffs was the 2020 season, but the team was close to making it in 2025 when they had an 8-2 record before ending the season on a 7-game losing streak.

With the lack of weapons heading into the 2026 season, the Colts may need to address the receiving core.

ESPN analyst Seth Walder proposed a trade that would land Buffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman and a 2027 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick.

Coleman was already a potential trade candidate before Bills owner Terry Pegula blamed the team’s former coaching staff for pushing to draft the wide receiver with the No. 33 pick in 2024,” Walder wrote. “Buffalo doesn’t have to trade him, but between his on-field struggles and the negative vibes stemming from ownership’s comments, it certainly could. And the Colts would be a logical candidate to bet on Coleman at a reduced cost.”

“Indianapolis needs receiver help… The depth chart on the outside behind Pierce is rough, with Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Ashton Dulin the likely next options. The Colts could use another receiver regardless of Pierce’s status, so taking a chance on Coleman’s upside makes sense.”

Coleman regressed in the 2025 season, posting fewer receiving yards than in his rookie season, but it is still early in his career to count him out.

A change of scenery could benefit the 23-year-old wide receiver and joining Indy could benefit him. Some of the recent talent the Colts have developed at multiple WRs, such as Pierce, Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs, who have all logged 700-plus receiving yard seasons.

It would be up to the Colts to pull the trigger on the deal and decide if Daniel Jones needs some more help.

Colts May Not Need to Trade for Extra Help

While adding Keon Coleman would add more depth to the Indianapolis Colts roster, Alec Pierce could be on his way back to the team. Head coach Shane Steichen gave a positive update about the re-signed wide receiver.

“I know that he’s working, he’s heading in the right direction, for sure,” Steichen said, via IndyStar. “I feel really good about that.”

Pierce was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform List (PUP) before the start of training camp and any player on that list is eligible to return to the roster during training camp.

If Pierce were to return to the active team quickly, it wouldn’t benefit the Colts to trade an early Day 3 draft pick for Keon Coleman.