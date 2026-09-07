Colts’ Tyler Warren Is A Forgotten Man

Tyler Warren is one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

Why does it feel like no one is talking about the Indianapolis Colts‘ second-year TE on the eve of the 2026 campaign?

Frankly, it’s because a lot fewer people are talking about Warren now than were last year at this same time.

High-profile rookies can definitely get a boost in interest before they ever play a game, and there’s something slightly less exciting about a second-year player.

It shows in Google Trends, where Warren received about 20% less search interest in July of 2026 than in July of 2025 (and about 10% less search interest this August compared to last).

It shows in fantasy football, where it feels anecdotally like Warren lasts on draft boards just a bit too long.

Even in discussions of the Colts, it feels like Warren can almost be an afterthought.

No, he and his flowing hair haven’t been entirely forgotten. But there is a bit of a calm before the storm element to Warren’s summer.

He probably won’t mind that the attention is just a bit less. It allows him to stay focused on the task ahead: Helping the Colts bounce back from a tough finish to 2025 to be a playoff team in 2026.

Tyler Warren’s Rookie Season

Warren was taken with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft out of Penn State. It surprised some that he wasn’t the first tight end off the board — the Chicago Bears took Colston Loveland four picks before that.

Still, the Colts weren’t complaining. They got an absolute stud in Warren, who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 256 pounds, Warren can do just about everything on a football field.

As a rookie, he caught 76-of-112 targets for 817 yards and four touchdowns.

The Colts also used Warren as a short yardage rusher, giving him the ball six times to pick up eight yards, including a short rushing TD.

They didn’t have Warren throw a pass, although that was something that he did at Penn State — and he’s a left-handed passer, for those wondering.

There’s no reason Warren can’t match those numbers this year, especially with QB Daniel Jones back to help. The departure of Michael Pittman, if anything, should mean more work for Warren, too.

Colts’ Bright Outlook

The Colts started last season 8-2 before Jones’ injury sent them on a spiral that ended up leaving them out of the playoffs.

Things clearly got tougher once it was the likes of Philip Rivers and Riley Leonard playing quarterback.

But entering the new season, the Colts are healthy again. They should be able to put together a strong campaign, and that only can help Warren deliver.

He’ll start reminding people just how good he is on Sunday, Sept. 13 when the Colts take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1. This could be a big season for Warren, even if it feels like very few people are talking about it.