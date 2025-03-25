Hi, Subscriber

Former GM Thinks the Colts should Draft Penn State’s Tyler Warren

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Penn State TE Tyler Warren
Getty
Penn State TE Tyler Warren

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum released his mock draft for ESPN on Tuesday morning and he thinks the Indianapolis Colts should get some help for their quarterback, whether it’s Anthony Richardson or Daniel Jones.

If Tannenbaum was running the Colts, he’d select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren with the No. 14-overall pick.

This is a crucial year for the Colts,” Tannenbaum writes. “It’s time to put some playmakers around Anthony Richardson (or Daniel Jones, who I assume will eventually get some starts). Warren has a rare skill set at tight end. He’s 6-6 and extremely talented. He had a remarkable 104 catches last season, and I envision Indy coach Shane Steichen moving him all around the offense to create mismatches. The Colts had the second-fewest receiving yards from tight ends of any team last season (467), but Warren could push them toward the top of that list pretty quickly.”

Tannenbaum notes that this isn’t your usual mock draft, as he’s telling readers what he would do if he were in charge, not what he thinks will actually happen.

“This isn’t a traditional mock draft. Draft analysts project what they believe will happen in their mocks based on what they’re hearing, just as my colleague Mel Kiper Jr. did last week. But I’m approaching this differently. I’m putting myself in the general manager chair for each team and making my own picks. So it’s not necessarily what I’m expecting to happen but rather how I’d personally approach each Day 1 selection. What follows is based on my own evaluations, preferences, philosophies and rationale.”

With all of the mock drafts out there in the ethos, it’s a fresh and welcomed approach. It’s also a logical one.

Warren has rare ability

Warren is an exceptional talent and most mock drafts have him going somewhere between No. 6 and No. 14 (Colts). And, anyone that watched Penn State games last year knows that they relied heavily on Warren. They lined him up all over the field in a variety of different situations and he filled the stat sheet. Warren caught 104 balls for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024.

And his list of accolades following the season is telling. According to his NFL.com draft bio:

“Won the John Mackey Award (nation’s top TE). Second-team Associated Press All-American. Big Ten Conference TE of the Year. First-team All-Big Ten. Finalist for the Paul Hornung Award (nation’s most versatile player). Finished seventh in the Heisman Trophy voting, the highest a TE has finished since Notre Dame’s Ken McAfee finished third in 1977. Fiesta Bowl MVP (6-63, 2 TDs receiving). Tied for second in the FBS with school-record 104 receptions, ranked sixth with school record for TE 1,233 receiving yards (11.9 per, 8 TDs). Set school career record for TE with 153 receptions, 1,839 receiving yards, 19 receiving TDs. Started all 16 games (3-6-50.0, 35 yards, TD passing; 26-218-8.4, 4 TDs rushing).”

Other experts think Colts should take Warren too

But, Tannenbaum isn’t the only analyst that thinks Warren would be a great addition to the Colts. USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz also thinks Warren would be an excellent addition should he slide down to 14.

“If Warren makes it out of the top 10, this should be his floor,” Middlehurst-Schwartz writes. “The Colts could surely use a pass catcher who can not only be a safety valve for either Daniel Jones or Anthony Richardson but also bail out his quarterback by snagging contested catches or picking up huge chunks of yards after the catch.”

Regardless of whether Colts fans want to add Warren specifically, they would probably agree that Richardson and/or Jones will need help on offense if the team is going to have success in 2025.

Micah Warren Micah Warren has been covering the NFL - and sports in general - since 2006, and he began writing for Heavy in 2025. Previously, he has written for Off the Record, GCobb.com, Blast Magazine and other sports and non-sports-related outlets. Micah used to host the "Cheap Shots" podcast with former NFL TE Luther Broughton. More about Micah Warren

Read More
,

Indianapolis Colts Players

Adetomiwa Adebawore's headshot A. Adebawore
Salvon Ahmed's headshot S. Ahmed
Austin Ajiake's headshot A. Ajiake
Ajou Ajou's headshot A. Ajou
Liam Anderson's headshot L. Anderson
Corey Ballentine's headshot C. Ballentine
Jason Bean's headshot J. Bean
Tanor Bortolini's headshot T. Bortolini
Julius Brents's headshot J. Brents
DeForest Buckner's headshot D. Buckner
Camryn Bynum's headshot C. Bynum
Jaylon Carlies's headshot J. Carlies
Nick Cross's headshot N. Cross
Marcel Dabo's headshot M. Dabo
Josh Downs's headshot J. Downs
Ashton Dulin's headshot A. Dulin
Samson Ebukam's headshot S. Ebukam
Zaire Franklin's headshot Z. Franklin
Blake Freeland's headshot B. Freeland
Wesley French's headshot W. French
Neville Gallimore's headshot N. Gallimore
Matt Gay's headshot M. Gay
Matt Goncalves's headshot M. Goncalves
Tyler Goodson's headshot T. Goodson
Anthony Gould's headshot A. Gould
Khalil Herbert's headshot K. Herbert
Alex Johnson's headshot A. Johnson
Daniel Jones's headshot D. Jones
Jaylon Jones's headshot J. Jones
Isaiah Land's headshot I. Land
Laiatu Latu's headshot L. Latu
Tyquan Lewis's headshot T. Lewis
David Long's headshot D. Long
Atonio Mafi's headshot A. Mafi
Will Mallory's headshot W. Mallory
Cameron McGrone's headshot C. McGrone
Sean McKeon's headshot S. McKeon
Adonai Mitchell's headshot A. Mitchell
D.J. Montgomery's headshot D. Montgomery
Kenny Moore's headshot K. Moore
Durell Nchami's headshot D. Nchami
Quenton Nelson's headshot Q. Nelson
Andrew Ogletree's headshot D. Ogletree
Albert Okwuegbunam's headshot A. Okwuegbunam
Segun Olubi's headshot S. Olubi
Kwity Paye's headshot K. Paye
Pheldarius Payne's headshot P. Payne
Jacob Phillips's headshot J. Phillips
Alec Pierce's headshot A. Pierce
Danny Pinter's headshot D. Pinter
Michael Pittman's headshot M. Pittman
Bernhard Raimann's headshot B. Raimann
Luke Rhodes's headshot L. Rhodes
Anthony Richardson's headshot A. Richardson
Rigoberto Sanchez's headshot R. Sanchez
Daniel Scott's headshot D. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Josh Sills's headshot J. Sills
Braden Smith's headshot B. Smith
Grover Stewart's headshot G. Stewart
Jonathan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Luke Tenuta's headshot L. Tenuta
Rodney Thomas's headshot R. Thomas
Laquon Treadwell's headshot L. Treadwell
Dalton Tucker's headshot D. Tucker
Charvarius Ward's headshot C. Ward
Jack Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
Samuel Womack's headshot S. Womack
Jelani Woods's headshot J. Woods

Comments

Former GM Thinks the Colts should Draft Penn State’s Tyler Warren

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x