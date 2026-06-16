Colts Urged to Take “Swing” on Controversial College Quarterback

While the Indianapolis Colts have found their short-term plan at quarterback after retaining Daniel Jones on a two-year deal, the era after him is still in the air.

Jones was performing well in his first season with Indy before suffering his two leg injuries, throwing for 3,101 yards and 19 touchdowns in 13 games, earning him a two-year, $88 million contract extension.

As of now, Jones is set to be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season, showing progress in his healing, making appearances during OTAs and minicamp.

But if something were to happen to the quarterback, the Colts could need another option off the bench. One NFL writer names the Colts as a team that could take a chance on a controversial college player to help fix the issue.

Colts Urged to Take Chance on Texas Tech QB

The current Indianapolis Colts quarterback room includes former fourth-overall pick Anthony Richardson and 2025 Day 3 selection Riley Leonard.

Richardson appeared at OTAs and minicamp despite asking for a trade earlier in the offseason and has yet to rescind that request. The Colts opted to bring Philip Rivers out of retirement instead of going with Leonard after Daniel Jones went down with his injuries (Richardson was on IR with an orbital fracture).

Needing another option behind the center, CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards released a list of teams that could take a swing at controversial college player Brendan Sorsby.

“The Colts rewarded veteran Daniel Jones with a two-year contract extension this offseason. Jones is coming off a significant injury and has a roughly $35 million dead salary cap hit if the team were to move on from him after this season,” Edwards wrote. “There is a reasonable path to Indianapolis determining Sorsby is a viable starting quarterback moving forward.”

“Recently compensated wide receiver Alec Pierce is also a product of the Bearcats’ program, but the two did not overlap.”

Sorsby has been in the news lately after it was revealed the quarterback was making sports bets throughout his college career. After disciplinary and legal ties with the NCAA, Sorsby, who was set to play with Texas Tech in 2026, will enter the NFL’s upcoming supplemental draft.

In his four collegiate seasons, Sorsby registered 7,208 passing yards and 60 pass touchdowns, while rushing for 1,295 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Indy has Daniel Jones as the planned starter for next season, but barring any setbacks in his journey to return to 100% and if he does return to the same level of play, taking a low-risk, high-reward approach with Brendan Sorsby could give the Colts a potential long-term option.

Brendan Sorsby Will Have Many Suitors

If the Indianapolis Colts were to make a run at Brendan Sorsby, they would be one of many teams interested in the quarterback’s talents.

According to the NFL’s Jeremy Fowler, one league executive believed Brendan Sorsby was a late first-round talent if he were in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Fowler also notes that many other executives believe the QB is worth a second-round pick in the supplemental draft.

With the positive talks surrounding the quarterback, the Colts could have a slim chance to get the player. But if they were to get Brendan Sorsby, Indy could have its long-term answer at QB.