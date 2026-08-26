Colts Waive Cornerback They Traded for Just One Year Ago

The Indianapolis Colts continue to reshape their roster as the 2026 regular season approaches. The team is working through several position battles while preparing for its final preseason game against the Detroit Lions.

The cornerback group has received particular attention after Indianapolis dealt with injuries at the position throughout last season. Sauce Gardner, Charvarius Ward, and Justin Walley are expected to play important roles, while the Colts have also evaluated several younger players for depth.

Mekhi Blackmon had been part of that depth after joining Indianapolis last year. The former Minnesota Vikings third-round pick stepped into a larger role because of injuries and finished the season with career highs in several categories.

Colts Part Ways With Mekhi Blackmon

NFL insider Ari Meirov reported that the Colts have waived Blackmon, just one year after acquiring him from the Vikings.

Blackmon was originally selected by Minnesota in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Indianapolis traded a sixth-round pick to the Vikings for him before the 2025 season, hoping to add depth to a cornerback room dealing with injuries.

Instead, Blackmon became a significant contributor. He appeared in all 17 games for Indianapolis and started 11 of them.

Blackmon recorded 64 tackles, two interceptions and seven pass breakups during the 2025 season. The numbers represented career highs in tackles, starts and interceptions.

His role was expected to decrease as Indianapolis entered the 2026 season healthier at cornerback. However, his recent preseason performances also became a factor in the decision.

Blackmon struggled during joint practices and preseason games against the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons. He allowed multiple catches and was flagged several times for pass interference.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo acknowledged Blackmon’s struggles earlier this week.

“He’s a guy that prides himself on being able to run and being in position to make a play,” Anarumo said. “Unfortunately, he’s had some penalties go against him in the last two games. He’s had some balls caught on him.”

Indianapolis subsequently waived Blackmon and signed undrafted cornerback Kenneth Harris, who had spent most of training camp with the Patriots.

Blackmon’s release leaves Indianapolis with another decision to make in a position group that already faced questions about its depth.

With Blackmon now gone, the Colts will turn more attention to the players competing for opportunities behind their projected starters.

Justin Walley Finally Gets His First NFL Game Week

One player expected to receive an important opportunity is Justin Walley, who is entering his first NFL game week after missing his entire rookie season.

Walley suffered a torn ACL in August 2025 and did not play during his first season after Indianapolis selected him in the 2025 NFL Draft. His last competitive game before his return was Nov. 29, 2024, when he played for Minnesota.

The Colts have viewed Walley as an important piece of the secondary. He has worked with the first-team defense throughout training camp, taking reps both outside and in the slot.

Walley is projected to play alongside Gardner and Ward, giving Indianapolis a potential three-player starting cornerback group.

He said the return has been a long-awaited moment.

“It’s been nearly two years. I’m looking forward to it a lot,” Walley said. “I wanted to play the whole preseason, but I finally get a chance to be on the field and I’m blessed.”

Walley is expected to receive limited snaps in the preseason finale, with Colts coach Shane Steichen planning to play most starters for roughly eight to 12 plays.

Blackmon’s departure gives the remaining cornerbacks another opportunity to establish themselves before Indianapolis finalizes its roster. For Walley, Saturday’s game represents a significant step after a year away from the field.