Colts 164-Tackle Linebacker Labeled Team’s Most Exciting UDFA

The Indianapolis Colts traded All-Pro linebacker Zaire Franklin to the Green Bay Packers earlier in the season to create cap space for the 2026 free agency.

Franklin was a key part of the Colts’ defense the last four seasons, recording four consecutive seasons of 125-plus tackles. With Franklin now in the NFC North, Indy had to reload at the linebacker spot.

Indianapolis addressed the situation in the offseason, but one NFL writer believes an undrafted free agent could be the difference-maker.

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The Indianapolis Colts will look different after the team lost multiple free agents in the latest offseason, mainly on defense.

Needing some help, especially at the linebacker spot, the Colts made that a priority in the draft and following the draft.

Indy signed LSU linebacker West Weeks to a three-year deal following the draft. Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report calls Weeks the team’s most exciting undrafted free agent heading into the 2026 season.

“Off-ball linebackers who are drafted on Day 3 or signed as undrafted free agents are generally viewed as special teams-types entering the NFL,” Davenport wrote. “Weeks played quite a bit of special teams at LSU, and Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds told reporters the 6’1″ 230-pounder is already showing out in that regard.”

“The Colts added a likely Week 1 starter at the position in second-round pick C.J. Allen and doubled down on Day 3 with Bryce Boettcher. But the depth chart at linebacker is unsettled in Indianapolis, and while Weeks doesn’t have great range, he’s a physical and instinctive defender.”

The linebacker played five collegiate seasons (1 with Virginia, 4 with LSU), recording 164 tackles and 5 sacks.

Indy signed Weeks to a three-year, $3.139 million deal with $286,500 in guarantees, the highest for any Colts 2026 undrafted free agent and the sixth-highest of any UDFA from this year’s UDFA class.

With a high contract, the Colts have some faith that West Weeks will contribute to the squad in the 2026 season, either on special teams or defense. Having a strong offseason as of now, the former LSU linebacker could be on the way to an opportunity in his rookie season.

West Weeks Could Fight for Starting Job

Outside of the Indianapolis Colts losing Zaire Franklin, who led the team in tackles in the 2025 season, the team will also be without their third-leading tackle from last season.

Germaine Pratt was signed to a one-year deal, recording 101 tackles, starting 12 games for the Colts. Pratt is currently a free agent and there have been no rumors of the linebacker returning to the Colts.

This leaves a second starting linebacker job open for Lou Anarumo’s defense and a positive sign for West Weeks.

If the undrafted free agent continues to have a strong offseason training and carries that into preseason, not only will he lock himself a spot on the 53-man roster in the 2026 season, but he could also be a starter.

West Weeks will have a lot of climbing before he gets his opportunity, but he appears to be on the right track.