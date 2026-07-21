Colts Bring in $21.9 Million Defender for Workout Before Training Camp

The Indianapolis Colts begin their 2026 training camp in just under two weeks.

The team looks to bounce back from the 2025 season, in which they ended the season on a 7-game losing streak. Retaining key pieces, such as Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce, the Colts are on the right track to move on from the end of 2025.

With training camp starting in less than two weeks, Indianapolis has been working out last-minute free agents to see who could make it to camp.

One NFL reporter revealed the Colts worked out a defender.

Colts Workout 2018 Draft Selection

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Indianapolis Colts have recently worked out free agent safety Jordan Whitehead.

Whitehead last played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2024 season, playing in 12 games for the team. The safety recorded 79 total tackles and 3 pass deflections — he also began his career in Tampa, playing four seasons for the franchise.

Before that, Whitehead played for the New York Jets for two seasons. In his tenure with the AFC East team, the defender logged 186 tackles, 6 interceptions and 17 pass deflections.

The defensive back was on a two-year deal with the Buccaneers, but was released by the organization after he suffered a neck injury in early 2025 in a car crash.

Now cleared to return to football action, Jordan Whitehead is looking to rejoin an NFL roster, with the Colts allowing him to prove himself in a workout.

In his best season in the league, the 2023 season, Whitehead registered 97 tackles, 4 interceptions and 9 pass deflections.

The defender, as noted above, also worked out with the Houston Texans. If the Colts believe Jordan Whitehead could be a contributor for the 2026 season, they would have to sign him quickly.

Jordan Whitehead has earned $21.9 million in career earnings.

Jordan Whitehead in Colts Safety Room

If the Indianapolis Colts were to sign Jordan Whitehead to the roster, he would likely be a depth piece for the team. As of now, the starting safeties for the Colts are Cam Bynum and 2026 third-round draft pick AJ Haulcy.

Bynum joined Indianapolis on a four-year, $60 million deal in the 2025 offseason. He played and started in every game for the 2025 season, recording 4 interceptions, 8 pass deflections and 81 total tackles.

Haulcy, on the other hand, has been getting praise from head coach Shane Steichen and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Steichen noted that he has been pleased with Haulcy [and second-round draft pick CJ Allen], describing them as professionals.

“They’ve came in professional, in early, out late, made a ton of plays in the spring, but excited to get the pads on with those guys,” the head coach said, via FanSided‘s HorseShoe Heroes.

This would put Whitehead lower on the depth chart. He would likely fight for a spot during training camp and even that wouldn’t guarantee he would get quality playing time (on defense).

Jordan Whitehead has league experience, which could put him ahead of other options on the roster. This could elevate him to a role with the Indianapolis Colts.