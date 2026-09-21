Colts’ WR Depth Chart Changes After Alec Pierce Injury

WESTFIELD, INDIANA - JULY 29: Laquon Treadwell #13 of the Indianapolis Colts participates in training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus on July 29, 2026 in Westfield, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
The Indianapolis Colts are going to have to dig deeper into their WR depth chart on Sunday.
They lost Alec Pierce to a first-half injury, and they already were missing one wideout for Sunday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Pierce had one catch before exiting.
He actually got hurt on a play in which he didn’t even get the football. He was making a cut on a route and appeared to hurt his lower left leg.
Pierce was officially questionable to return with a heel injury.
The Colts now have to look elsewhere for players to be thrown to by Daniel Jones.
Colts’ WR Depth Chart
The Colts have a couple obvious replacements but then it gets thin in a hurry.
The straight-up replacement for Pierce’s routes is likely Laquon Treadwell.
Treadwell was once a first-round pick, but he’s turned into a journeyman at this point in his career. On Sunday night, he made an early 10-yard catch and then drew a pass interference.
The Colts will still have their reliable slot receiver, Josh Downs.
They also have Keenan Allen playing while he awaits a suspension from the NFL.
Beyond that, it’s a bit thin. They’re missing Ashton Dulin due to injury.
They also have Deion Burks, who was given a gadget-play run early on Sunday, and Anthony Gould, who was the special teams replacement for Dulin.
Who Is Laquon Treadwell?
For those needing a refresher on Treadwell, he’s a pretty cool story at this point.
Treadwell was born in Chicago and grew up in Illinois before heading to Ole Miss to play college football.
The Minnesota Vikings drafted Treadwell with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
He played in nine games as a rookie and essentially got no chance to contribute, being targeted just three times and catching one pass for 15 yards.
In 2017, Treadwell grew a bit, catching 20 passes for 200 yards.
His third season with the Vikings was his best there, grabbing 35 passes for 302 yards and a touchdown.
He stayed one more season in Minnesota (9 catches, 184 yards, 1 TD) before playing for the Atlanta Falcons for five games in 2020.
Treadwell put together a solid 2021 for the Jacksonville Jaguars with 33 catches for 434 yards and a score in 12 games.
With the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, Treadwell had one catch for 16 yards in five games played.
He has played for the Colts for the past two years (2 games in 2024, 10 games in 2025), but neither year did he make the opening roster.
This time around, Treadwell made the Colts’ Week 1 roster.
He delivered this message to reporters when he made the team: “Me and my family, we just keep knocking at the door every year. So, this year to make it, it means the most. I don’t take it for granted.”
If he gets a chance to deliver now, that’ll be pretty cool.
Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen
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The Indianapolis Colts find themselves in a tough spot on Sunday Night Football after an Alec Pierce injury.
Colts’ WR Depth Chart Changes After Alec Pierce Injury