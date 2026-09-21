Colts’ WR Depth Chart Changes After Alec Pierce Injury

The Indianapolis Colts are going to have to dig deeper into their WR depth chart on Sunday.

They lost Alec Pierce to a first-half injury, and they already were missing one wideout for Sunday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Pierce had one catch before exiting.

He actually got hurt on a play in which he didn’t even get the football. He was making a cut on a route and appeared to hurt his lower left leg.

Pierce was officially questionable to return with a heel injury.

The Colts now have to look elsewhere for players to be thrown to by Daniel Jones.

Colts’ WR Depth Chart

The Colts have a couple obvious replacements but then it gets thin in a hurry.

The straight-up replacement for Pierce’s routes is likely Laquon Treadwell.

Treadwell was once a first-round pick, but he’s turned into a journeyman at this point in his career. On Sunday night, he made an early 10-yard catch and then drew a pass interference.

The Colts will still have their reliable slot receiver, Josh Downs.

They also have Keenan Allen playing while he awaits a suspension from the NFL.

Beyond that, it’s a bit thin. They’re missing Ashton Dulin due to injury.

They also have Deion Burks, who was given a gadget-play run early on Sunday, and Anthony Gould, who was the special teams replacement for Dulin.

Who Is Laquon Treadwell?

For those needing a refresher on Treadwell, he’s a pretty cool story at this point.

Treadwell was born in Chicago and grew up in Illinois before heading to Ole Miss to play college football.

The Minnesota Vikings drafted Treadwell with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.