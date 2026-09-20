Colts’ WR Roster Move Takes Place of Injury

The Indianapolis Colts are staring a massive Week 2 right in the face.

The Colts lost their season opener, and now they get to play in primetime on Sunday Night Football, and their opponent is the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes.

Indianapolis can’t really afford an 0-2 start, but the Chiefs were firing on all cylinders in Week 1.

If the Colts had been hoping for an easy matchup to bounce back in, this isn’t it.

That means every little thing they do on Sunday night has to be done to perfection to have a chance.

It likely even extends to their roster moves, one of which the Colts made on Saturday to try and shore things up for the big game.

Colts Make WR Roster Move

The Colts elevated wideout Anthony Gould from the practice squad.

He’ll take the place of WR Ashton Dulin, who was already ruled out with an ankle injury.

Gould may not see much time on offense, but it’s safe to expect him on return teams — particularly punts.

Rookie RB Seth McGowan did most of the kick returning in Week 1, but Dulin is still trusted on punt returns.

In the modern NFL, it’s much more important that the punt is caught than that the return is good. If Gould is back there, that’s what the Colts will be hoping Gould does — just catch the ball and gives his offense a chance.

Anthony Gould Details

Gould is a 25-year old receiver originally from the state of Kansas — but he was in Salem, Oregon by high school, where he starred to earn a spot at Oregon State.

He was a first-team all-conference player with the Beavers, which was good enough to earn him a spot as the No. 142 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the fifth round, by the Colts.

Gould is listed at just 5-foot-8 and 174 pounds, which is a tough size to make it as an NFL receiver.

Gould does run the 40-yard dash in 4.39-seconds, which is a big piece of why he has a chance of sticking around.

He made an impact right from the start in his NFL career. In his debut, Gould had 109 punt return yards on four returns.

Gould had just two catches in the 2025 season while mostly holding down his return roles.

Before this season, Gould was waived during final roster cuts but went unclaimed and so could be placed on the practice squad.

A team can elevate a player three times in a regular season before anything else has to happen. This is Gould’s first elevation.

The Colts could’ve elevated two players for Sunday, but Gould was the only one for this week.