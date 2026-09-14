Colts Cut Ties With 5-Game Starter After Suspension News

The Indianapolis Colts are letting one player go following a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Johnathan Edwards was waived on Monday by the Colts, with the team announcing the move officially on their website.

The cornerback was apparently deemed surplus to proceedings in large part because Cam Taylor-Britt is set to return after serving a one-game suspension in Week 1.

The Colts gave up 41 points in Week 1, which likely didn’t help make anybody on the defensive side of the football look particularly good.

Edwards hasn’t known any NFL team besides the Colts, so now he’ll have to find a new squad to join, assuming he clears waivers and becomes a free agent.

Who Is Johnathan Edwards?

Edwards is a 24-year old cornerback who is originally from St. Louis.

He began his college football career with the Indiana State Sycamores.

Edwards led the Missouri Valley Conference with nine pass breakups in 2022, then had a career-high 38 tackles in 2023 to set up a transfer.

He spent his final season at mid-sized powerhouse Tulane, where he had 24 tackles, including one for loss, and one pass breakup.

He allowed only 54% of the passes thrown his way to be completed in 2024, and that earned Edwards an invite to the 2025 Senior Bowl.

Edwards ran a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at his Pro Day and measured with a promising 6-foot-4 wingspan on his 6-foot frame, so that helped him earn an undrafted free agent contract with the Colts after going undrafted. He was reportedly signed for the sixth-highest amount of undrafted players, a $280,000 guarantee.

As a rookie, Edwards started five games and played in 14 overall. He had 26 tackles and three passes defensed.

Edwards did not appear in the Colts’ season opener, as he wasn’t active for gameday.

Given that he’s just 24 and has impressive physical traits, as well as early-career NFL starting experience, Edwards seems like a guy who should get another opportunity sooner rather than later.

What About Cam Taylor-Britt?

This news is coupled with the fact that the veteran cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt is set to return from suspension.

He was serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s Personal Conduct Policy. It stems to an arrest in Sept. 2025 while in Cincinnati in which he faced charges for reckless driving and driving without a license. Taylor-Britt pleaded guilty and served a five-day jail sentence.

Taylor-Britt isn’t a guaranteed starter at this point in Indy. Charvarius Ward and Sauce Gardner start on the outside, and Justin Walley is in the slot. He’ll provide added depth, though, for whenever he gets up to speed after his one-game abbsence.