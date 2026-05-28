Daniel Jones Goes Public With Girlfriend Nicole Elattrache in Sweet Birthday Post

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones shared a rare look into his personal life this week as he celebrated his 29th birthday with girlfriend Nicole Elattrache.

Jones reposted an Instagram Story from Elattrache on Wednesday that included photos of the couple together and a personal birthday message. The post quickly drew attention as the Colts quarterback continues preparing for the 2026 NFL season following his offseason move to Indianapolis.

The birthday post came during an important offseason for Jones, who signed a two-year, $88 million contract with the Colts in March after spending the end of the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings. Jones is also continuing his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon suffered during the 2025 season.

Daniel Jones and Nicole Elattrache Share Birthday Celebration Online

Elattrache posted multiple photos of the pair on Instagram, including one from the Kentucky Derby.

“Happy Birthday Daniel,” Elattrache wrote alongside one of the photos.

In another slide, she added: “I love you,” while sharing a picture of the couple laughing and holding hands.

Jones later reshared the posts on his own Instagram Story.

It remains unclear when Jones and Elattrache began dating. Both attended Duke University, where Jones played quarterback for the Blue Devils football team while Elattrache played volleyball.

Elattrache is now the co-founder of Drink Triply, a spirit-based cocktail company she launched with her sisters.

The relationship also drew attention online because Elattrache’s father, Dr. Neal ElAttrache, is a well-known orthopedic surgeon and serves as team physician for both the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Dr. ElAttrache previously performed Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles surgery in 2023.

Jones previously dated Ella Bonafede, a former Duke lacrosse player, during the early part of his tenure with the New York Giants after entering the NFL in 2019.

The Colts quarterback enters the upcoming season looking to stabilize Indianapolis’ long-running quarterback situation following Andrew Luck’s retirement. Jones spent more than five seasons with the Giants before joining the Vikings late in the 2024 campaign as a backup to Sam Darnold.

Over his NFL career, Jones has thrown for 17,683 yards with 89 touchdowns and 55 interceptions.

Daniel Jones Progressing Well in Indianapolis Colts Injury Recovery

While the birthday post generated headlines away from the field, Jones also provided a positive update on his recovery from Achilles surgery during Colts organized team activities this week.

Jones participated in individual drills during practice in Indianapolis and was seen throwing passes, conducting handoffs, and working through quarterback footwork drills.

“Feeling good. It’s been a good process so far,” Jones said after practice Wednesday. “Like six months into it, so feeling good. Been here working hard with our trainers and strength staff here and going well.”

Jones suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in December during his first year with Indianapolis. Despite the setback, he said the goal remains to be ready for the Colts’ Week 1 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.

“Absolutely,” Jones said when asked if he still expects to be ready for the regular-season opener.

The quarterback acknowledged that recovery remains ongoing.

“There’s definitely still work to be done and progress to be made,” Jones explained. “So, I think it’s just continuing to get stronger, continuing to run faster, cut harder and progress kind of according to the program, but it’s been good.”

Jones added that he has focused on short-term milestones throughout the rehab process.

“I think you’ve got to be realistic and understand the body’s got to heal,” Jones said. “There’s a process to it.”

Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Jones could potentially participate in 7-on-7 sessions as early as next week.

“I think my mindset is always try to be — push it as much as they’ll let me,” Jones said.

The Colts are hoping Jones can continue the strong form he showed before his injury. Indianapolis made a significant investment in the quarterback this offseason despite concerns surrounding his recovery timeline and previous inconsistency with the Giants.

Jones said he continues to push himself during rehabilitation while relying on trainers and medical staff for guidance.