Indianapolis Colts QB Daniel Jones Offers New Injury Update

When the Indianapolis Colts signed quarterback Daniel Jones last offseason in free agency, no one knew exactly what to expect.

Quickly, it became clear that Jones was a threat to replace Anthony Richardson as the team’s starting quarterback. He was able to make that happen and entered Week 1 as the starter.

Throughout the first half of the 2025 NFL season, the Colts were one of the best teams in the NFL. Jones was a big part of that success. Unfortunately, his first season with the franchise was cut short due to a torn Achilles that he suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones ended up playing in 13 games for Indianapolis last year. He completed 68 percent of his pass attempts for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. In addition, he also ran for 164 yards and scored five more touchdowns on the ground.

Keeping all of that in mind, Jones provided a major new update about his Achilles injury with training camp right around the corner.

Colts QB Daniel Jones Offers New Achilles Injury Update

As shared by Colts’ reporter James Boyd of The Athletic, Jones offered a very positive update on his current health status.

“I’m doing everything. Cleared to do everything. I think it’s just about, at this point, sharpening that,” Jones said.

He was also asked about his mental recovery from such a serious injury. Jones did admit that he still thinks about the injury, but getting back on the field should help that side of the recovery.

“You’re still thinking about it. I think (you) probably will until you get playing.”

Needless to say, this update is great news for Indianapolis. It sounds like Jones should be at 100 percent to kick off the 2026 season.

Indianapolis Invested Heavily Into Daniel Jones This Offseason

Even though Jones suffered a serious injury, the Colts did not let that deter them from investing into him as their franchise quarterback.

Chris Ballard and the front office didn’t waste much time locking Jones up to a new contract. They gave him a two-year, $88 million deal that could be worth up to $100 million with incentives.

Now, Jones will be tasked with proving that he deserved that contract. He previously received a large contract extension with the New York Giants that ended up being a bust for his former team. Jones will look to change that outcome this time around.

Throughout his seven-year NFL career thus far, the 29-year-old quarterback has played in 83 games. He has thrown for 17,683 yards, 89 touchdowns, and 55 interceptions, while completing 64.7 percent of his passes. Jones has also racked up 2,343 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground.

Hopefully, Jones is able to stay healthy throughout his second season with the Colts. For now, there are a lot of reasons to be optimistic in Indianapolis.