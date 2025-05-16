New Colts QB Under Pressure to Perform In 2025-26 Season

The Indianapolis Colts brought in Daniel Jones, the former sixth-overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft, on a one-year deal earlier this offseason.

Pro Football Focus listed Jones as one of five players under pressure to compete for a new contract, but he is in a difficult situation.

Jones has the opportunity to compete for the starting QB job heading into the season, going up against Anthony Richardson.

“Whether Jones wins the opening day job remains to be seen, but it seems probable that he will get on the field at some point this season for the Colts,” Ryan Smith writes for PFF. “If or when he does, he has the chance to set himself up for a bigger (and longer) contract in 2026 as a potential starting quarterback again. Failing to capitalize on his opportunity this year could delegate him to backup duties for 2026 and beyond, wherever he ends up.”

Daniel Jones played for the New York Giants in the 2024-25 season before asking to be released. Jones went on to sign with the Minnesota Vikings for the rest of the season, but did not appear in a game for the team.

Daniel Jones on the QB Competition

In Daniel Jones’ introductory press conference with the team, a reporter asked what it would take to win the starting job over Richardson come week one.

Instead of answering the question head-on, the new Colts quarterback seemed to evade the question.

“I just signed and at this point, gotta learn the system and catch up. Catch up to where this team is.” Jones said. “A lot of these guys know it and played in it. So I gotta catch up and do my part to get there and that’s kinda where I’m focused right now.”

Jones said the competition brings out the best in everybody and that both QBs will do whatever they have to do to help the team win.

Colts Head Coach on QB Battle

For Daniel Jones to get a better contract, he needs to impress his new head coach, Shane Steichen.

In a press conference before the 2025 NFL Draft, Steichen said that there is no current decision on who will be the starting quarterback at the start of the season.

“We’re gonna see how it all plays out. Obviously, through OTAs and training camp,” Steichen told the media. “It’s really come down to who’s the most consistent will win the job. That’s what it’s gonna come down to. We’ll let that process play out.

Steichen said that the QB who’s the most consistent moving the offense down the field (in training and preseason) is the person who will win the job.

The Indianapolis Colts will have Organized Team Activities (OTAs) on May 28th.