Insider Offers Good News About Daniel Jones’ Return From Achilles Tendon Injury

Barring a setback, the Indianapolis Colts are reportedly set to have their franchise quarterback Daniel Jones back in time for Week 1.

Jones is reportedly set to open the year with no injury distinctions according to Jason La Canfora of Sports Boom.

Jones, whom the Colts signed to a two-year, $88 million contract this offseason, is of course coming off a devastating Achilles tendon tear sustained late last season.

Despite the lengthy recovery process from an Achilles tear, and the fact the Colts play on turf, Jones is still prepared to open training camp as QB1.

Daniel Jones ‘Left a Strong Impression’ During Minicamp

The Colts’ season was on the brink before Jones went down during their Week 14 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Florida. The QB’s devastating injury sent 2025 off a cliff.

So the Colts, understandably, are being cautious with their franchise QB. But he should be available, and not off their roster, when camp opens Grand Park next month.

“The Colts offense, and entire season, crumbled after Jones went down,” La Canfora wrote for Sports Boom. “But he continues to trend in a positive direction and left a strong impression during the team’s spring practices about his availability for the early stages of training camp.”

“Jones did not take part in full team drills this spring, but according to a league source, looks to be in a position to steer clear of having to open camp on the Physically Unable To Participate list.”

Jones was successful with run-pass options along with running back Jonathan Taylor, who had a massive season (1,585 rushing yards, 18 touchdowns).

But La Canfora suggested offensive coordinator Jim Bob Cooter may be forced to change his tactics with the potential for another injury to Jones.

It will be interesting to see if they lean away from option plays and designed runs for him early in the season,” La Canfora wrote. “If Jones is a functional winning quarterback — he cut way down on the forced throws and poor decisions that led to his demise with the Giants — the Colts should be competitive in the AFC South.”

The Colts Have not Made Progress With an Anthony Richardson Trade

Jones became the Colts’ franchise QB after beating out 2023 No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson in a competition last year.

The Colts have been trying to trade Richardson, but according to La Canfora, general manager Chris Ballard has not found much of a market for the recent first rounder.

“While Anthony Richardson has been back in the fold as a backup after previously requesting a trade, the industry did not view him as a starter,” La Canfora reported. “No one pursued him with any vigor.”

Richardson is one of four QBs on the Indy roster, along with Jones, Easton Stick and Riley Leonard. He was not available when Jones went down in 2025, while dealing with a fractured orbital bone that ended his season.

In 17 career games, Richardson has a 50.6% completion rate and 11-13 touchdown-to-interception rate.